X
Popular Searches
X
The Best Tech Newsletter Anywhere

Join 350,000 subscribers and get a daily digest of news, geek trivia, and our feature articles.

How to Track Changes in a Microsoft PowerPoint Presentation

Marshall Gunnell @Marshall_G08

Microsoft PowerPoint Logo

While Microsoft 365 subscribers can do real-time collaboration on PowerPoint presentations, some people prefer working independently and having that work reviewed and edited at a later date. Here’s how you can see and track what changed when the presentation comes back to you.

To track the changes that the reviewer of your Microsoft PowerPoint presentation made, you’ll need these two things:

  • A copy of the source file
  • A copy of the reviewed file

With those two items on hand, go ahead and open the reviewed file. Once open, go to the “Review” tab, then select “Compare” in the “Compare” group.

Compare option in Microsoft PowerPoint

Now locate and select the source file that contains the original content before the review took place. Once chosen, click “Merge.”

Select and merge presentation

Once merged, the “Revisions” pane will open on the right-hand side of the PowerPoint window. This pane contains all of the details of the differences between the source file and the edited file. If a particular slide doesn’t have any edits made to it, PowerPoint will tell you in the “Revisions” pane, and it will even tell you which slide contains the next set of changes.

Revisions pane telling the user to go to slide two to see the changes

If you’re on a slide that contains any changes, they’ll appear in the “Slide Changes” box of the “Revisions” pane.

Changes made on the slide in the presentation

By clicking the line that appears, a box containing all the changes that were made to that specific content will be displayed.

Track changes that were made

You can see which changes were made by whom, and you can decide to keep the source content or accept the changes by checking/unchecking the box next to each item in the changelog.

If you want to revert the content in this block back to the source content, check the box next to “All Changes to Content Placeholder 2.”

GIF of accepting and rejecting changes

Repeat these steps for each slide that contains changes in the Microsoft PowerPoint presentation.

RELATED: How to See Recent Changes to Your Google Docs, Sheets, or Slides File

READ NEXT
Marshall Gunnell Marshall Gunnell
Marshall Gunnell is a writer with experience in the data storage industry. He worked at Synology, and most recently as CMO and technical staff writer at StorageReview. He's currently an API/Software Technical Writer at LINE Corporation in Tokyo, Japan.
Read Full Bio »
The above article may contain affiliate links, which help support How-To Geek.
How-To Geek is where you turn when you want experts to explain technology. Since we launched in 2006, our articles have been read more than 1 billion times. Want to know more?