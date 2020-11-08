10 of the Most Unique Lorem Ipsum Generators

Lorem Ipsum is placeholder text used in publishing and web design so that designers can see how a page will look. It’s usually a form of nonsense Latin, but here are 10 generators that make the text more interesting.

If you want to generate standard lorem ipsum, you can generate it in Word or from various websites. “Standard” is so boring though, especially when the original text is taken from a 1st-century Roman orator. Mix things up a bit with some lorem ipsum that’s a bit more….modern.

Cat Ipsum

Nothing is more on brand—at least on the internet—than cats. We love the little fluffballs, even when they’re just words on a page.

Sample Lorem:

Cat ipsum dolor sit amet, ignore the squirrels, you’ll never catch them anyway. Rub face on owner my left donut is missing, as is my right please let me outside pouty face yay! wait, it’s cold out please let me inside pouty face oh, thank you rub against mommy’s leg oh it looks so nice out, please let me outside again the neighbor cat was mean to me please let me back inside destroy house in 5 seconds. Sleep on keyboard i’m so hungry i’m so hungry but ew not for that scratch leg; meow for can opener to feed me present belly, scratch hand when stroked play riveting piece on synthesizer keyboard. Burrow under covers.

Dog Ipsum

We straddle the line when it comes to cats and dogs, we’re fond of them both. But if you veer towards the doggos of this world, here’s the generator for you.

Sample Lorem:

Doggo ipsum doing me a frighten heck fluffer yapper what a nice floof, such treat very good spot doggo. Maximum borkdrive smol borking doggo with a long snoot for pats shibe very good spot wow very biscit blep, blop yapper heckin angery woofer waggy wags. Borking doggo maximum borkdrive wow such tempt very hand that feed shibe, stop it fren. Heckin snoot you are doin me a concern, dat tungg tho. maximum borkdrive. Shooberino lotsa pats ur givin me a spook long woofer, blop. What a nice floof ruff extremely cuuuuuute noodle horse heckin good boys wow very biscit, wow such tempt long water shoob shoober.

Pirate Ipsum

Want to fill your page with a bit of Blackbeard? Or more accurately, why wouldn’t you want to fill your page with a bit of Blackbeard? Yarr, matey!

Sample Lorem:

Hearties bilge rat belay stern American Main swing the lead shrouds Plate Fleet line cutlass. Hearties no prey, no pay Chain Shot sutler starboard topgallant haul wind cog Pirate Round barque. Marooned piracy furl lateen sail hardtack fire ship lee plunder case shot boatswain. Killick landlubber or just lubber ballast scurvy mutiny nipperkin doubloon schooner quarter draught. Nipperkin scuppers skysail transom take a caulk lateen sail doubloon keelhaul boatswain ahoy. Killick piracy driver doubloon long clothes Spanish Main lookout mizzenmast tack heave down.

Bacon Ipsum

Bacon, the food that was invented to make people regret vegetarianism. And now it’s available in text format!

Sample Lorem:

Spicy jalapeno bacon ipsum dolor amet ex bacon sausage sed, sint shankle frankfurter cupidatat eiusmod sirloin voluptate ipsum filet mignon. Kevin ipsum reprehenderit consequat sed pariatur consectetur cupim do pork loin pastrami pork chop. Ea buffalo aute t-bone dolore pork chop excepteur dolore pariatur rump. Do frankfurter culpa, deserunt velit boudin in buffalo. Kevin buffalo labore pig rump tri-tip cow. Porchetta mollit meatloaf hamburger chuck. Tail chuck short ribs ipsum landjaeger flank tenderloin bresaola ex jerky drumstick commodo.

Veggie Ipsum

We’re only kidding about regretting vegetarianism. If that’s your thing, then you go for it. And to help you, here’s some veggie-inspired filler. Mmm, broccoli!

Sample Lorem:

Veggies es bonus vobis, proinde vos postulo essum magis kohlrabi welsh onion daikon amaranth tatsoi tomatillo melon azuki bean garlic. Gumbo beet greens corn soko endive gumbo gourd. Parsley shallot courgette tatsoi pea sprouts fava bean collard greens dandelion okra wakame tomato. Dandelion cucumber pea peanut zucchini. Turnip greens yarrow ricebean rutabaga endive cauliflower sea lettuce kohlrabi amaranth water spinach avocado daikon napa cabbage asparagus winter purslane kale. Celery potato scallion desert raisin horseradish spinach carrot soko.

Cheese Ipsum

Something we can all agree on, apart from people with dairy-intolerance, is that cheese is Gouda on everything. But use it Caerphilly; it can Brie fattening.

Sample Lorem:

Paneer cheeseburger cream cheese. Queso fromage who moved my cheese camembert de normandie cheesy feet parmesan cheese on toast cut the cheese. Cheesecake red leicester mascarpone hard cheese babybel cut the cheese manchego mozzarella. Dolcelatte fromage frais cheese strings mozzarella say cheese cheesy grin. Dolcelatte bocconcini queso. Dolcelatte blue castello pepper jack say cheese when the cheese comes out everybody’s happy bocconcini dolcelatte emmental. Babybel parmesan caerphilly cheeseburger cut the cheese feta airedale cheesy feet. Boursin cauliflower cheese.

Office Ipsum

Tasked with conceptualizing your office’s blue skies vertical integration? This is just the low-hanging fruit you need to drive your value proposition going forward.

Sample Lorem:

Throughput drive awareness to increase engagement increase the resolution, scale it up we need a larger print. Exposing new ways to evolve our design language. We need to leverage our synergies we’ve got to manage that low hanging fruit. Sacred cow cross functional teams enable out of the box brainstorming but synergize productive mindfulness globalize pulling teeth. Roll back strategy circle back that ipo will be a game-changer. What are the expectations a better understanding of usage can aid in prioritizing future efforts so manage expectations for the right info at the right time to the right people, and guerrilla marketing.

Legal Ipsum

If you’re looking for something unreadable, even when it’s genuine, you can’t do better than some legal text.

Sample Lorem:

Effect of New Versions. Once Licensed Product or Modifications has been made by that particular Contributor. A Contribution ‘originates’ from a part of a Source form, including but not limited to software that is based on the original copyright notices and disclaimers of Apple or any Contributor that the BeOpen Python License is held to be updated versions of the changes You made to Python 1.6b1. CNRI is making Python 1.6b1 available to a component of the Original Code as defined in Article 3 (Restriction) The license agreements (excluding licenses to the three files `pig.dtx’, `pig.ins’, and `pig.sty’ (the last being generated from the programs of this License.

Hipster Ipsum

Fancy your Ipsum with a side order of lumberjack shirts, beards, and full sleeve tattoos? Plonk this in your hipster man bag before you’ve even had that first sip of cold brew coffee.

Sample Lorem:

Esse chillwave fashion axe messenger bag echo park. Culpa disrupt plaid pariatur nostrud. Kitsch mlkshk laborum, helvetica food truck pinterest activated charcoal direct trade fixie artisan polaroid veniam craft beer lomo gentrify. Qui keytar hashtag pickled flexitarian listicle small batch. Typewriter quis unicorn eiusmod green juice. Keffiyeh qui cred mollit. Hoodie tumeric hexagon, banjo put a bird on it vaporware four dollar toast small batch knausgaard skateboard narwhal woke nisi. Adipisicing tempor sustainable plaid irony salvia sartorial ea. Woke celiac flannel listicle, kale chips banjo roof party banh mi.

Zombie Ipsum

Braaains! Well, teeeeext, at any rate. Have some slow-moving, undead filler for all your post-apocalyptic scribbling.

Sample Lorem: