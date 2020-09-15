android 11 app suggestions hero

Android 11 introduced a feature for Google Pixel phones called “App Suggestions.” The launcher will suggest different apps you might want throughout the day. If you’re not interested in this, it’s easy to disable.

Prior to Android 11, App Suggestions were only present in the app drawer, but now they appear on the home screen as well. The App Suggestions feature fills in any empty spots you have in the bottom row of the home screen, and are indicated by an outline.

app suggestions

After installing Android 11 or higher, a message about App Suggestions will appear on your home screen, offering you the option to enable the feature or decline. To opt-out of using the feature, simply tap “No Thanks.”

click no thanks to disable app suggestions

If you skipped this message or accidentally enabled the feature, you can easily disable App Suggestions from the Pixel Launcher settings. To do this, long-press on empty space on the home screen and then tap “Home Settings” from the pop-up menu.

long press on pixel launcher home screen, select settings

Next, select “Suggestions” from the Settings.

pixel launcher suggestions settings

Lastly, toggle the switch off for “Suggestions on the Home Screen.”

disable suggestions on home screen

If you ever want to enable the feature again, simply head back to the “Home Settings” menu and toggle the switch back on. That’s it!

READ NEXT
Joe Fedewa Joe Fedewa
Joe Fedewa is a Staff Writer at How-To Geek. He has close to a decade of experience covering consumer technology and previously worked as a News Editor at XDA Developers. Joe loves all things technology and is also an avid DIYer at heart. He has written thousands of articles, hundreds of tutorials, and dozens of reviews.
Read Full Bio »
The above article may contain affiliate links, which help support How-To Geek.