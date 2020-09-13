Notifications are a key component of smartphones, so it can be annoying if you accidentally swipe one away before reading it. Introduced in Android 11, “Notification History” is a log of every notification you’ve dismissed. Here’s how to use it.

The Notification History feature is not enabled by default. Once turned on, it will keep a log of every notification that was dismissed over the past 24 hours. This includes system notifications and alerts that appeared and disappeared on their own.

On your Android phone or tablet, swipe down from the top of the screen (once or twice depending on your device’s manufacturer), then tap the “Gear” icon to open the “Settings” menu.

Select the “Apps & Notifications” option from the menu.

Next, tap “Notifications.”

At the top of the screen, select “Notification History.”

Lastly, toggle the switch on at the top of the screen for “Use Notification History.”

The log will be blank at first, but it will start storing notifications after you enabled the feature. Once notifications appear in the log, tapping them will take you to the associated app, just like a regular notification.

The next time you accidentally remove a notification, you can visit this section to see what it was!