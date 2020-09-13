android notification history hero

Notifications are a key component of smartphones, so it can be annoying if you accidentally swipe one away before reading it. Introduced in Android 11, “Notification History” is a log of every notification you’ve dismissed. Here’s how to use it.

The Notification History feature is not enabled by default. Once turned on, it will keep a log of every notification that was dismissed over the past 24 hours. This includes system notifications and alerts that appeared and disappeared on their own.

RELATED: The Best New Features in Android 11, Available Now

On your Android phone or tablet, swipe down from the top of the screen (once or twice depending on your device’s manufacturer), then tap the “Gear” icon to open the “Settings” menu.

android settings menu

Select the “Apps & Notifications” option from the menu.

select apps and notifications

Next, tap “Notifications.”

select notifications

At the top of the screen, select “Notification History.”

select notification history

Lastly, toggle the switch on at the top of the screen for “Use Notification History.”

use notification history toggle

The log will be blank at first, but it will start storing notifications after you enabled the feature. Once notifications appear in the log, tapping them will take you to the associated app, just like a regular notification.

notifications appearing in the history log

The next time you accidentally remove a notification, you can visit this section to see what it was!

READ NEXT
Joe Fedewa Joe Fedewa
Joe Fedewa is a Staff Writer at How-To Geek. He has close to a decade of experience covering consumer technology and previously worked as a News Editor at XDA Developers. Joe loves all things technology and is also an avid DIYer at heart. He has written thousands of articles, hundreds of tutorials, and dozens of reviews.
Read Full Bio »
The above article may contain affiliate links, which help support How-To Geek.