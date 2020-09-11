Android 11 introduced a number of changes, but one that might catch you off guard is how screenshots work. The functionality is mostly the same as older versions of the operating system (OS), but Google moved things around a bit. Here is how screenshots work on Android.

How to Take a Screenshot on Android

Taking a screenshot on Android 11 and newer works mostly in the same way as any older version of the OS, but one option has been moved. Beyond holding down the physical Power and Volume Down buttons together, the on-screen screenshot shortcut that used to appear in the Power menu has been moved to the “Overview” menu (aka Recent Apps).

RELATED: How to Take Screenshots on an Android Phone or Tablet

To access the shortcut, swipe up from the bottom of the screen, and pause to open the Overview menu.

Tap the “Screenshot” button in the bottom-left corner.

This will immediately take a screenshot and bring up a preview thumbnail of the screenshot with options to “Share” and “Edit” the image.

Where Are Screenshots on Android?

When you take a screenshot in Android 11 and newer, it’s displayed in a thumbnail in the bottom-left corner along with options to “Share” and “Edit” the image. After a few seconds, the thumbnail disappears.

Here’s where people may get a little confused. Screenshots no longer appear in the notification shade. That means if you don’t take action on the thumbnail pop-up before it disappears, you’ll have to find the screenshot in your photo gallery or file manager.

Screenshots are typically saved to the “Screenshots” folder on your device. For example, to find your images in the Google Photos app, navigate to the “Library” tab.

Under the “Photos on Device” section, you’ll see the “Screenshots” folder.

Whichever photo gallery or file manager app you use, look for “Screenshots” in the device’s root storage section.

A few things got swapped around and tweaked, but screenshots on Android 11 and beyond basically work the same as they did in previous versions of the operating system. The changes may be a little jarring at first, but they should feel like second-nature in no time.