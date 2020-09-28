Deepfakes make it possible to manipulate videos and GIFs. The technology has become so easy to use, you can now create deepfakes right on your phone. That’s right—you can now easily insert yourself into a meme.

It’s also an impressive demonstration of how easy it is to create a deepfake. Swapping a celebrity’s face out of a viral GIF and replacing it with your own is now simply a screen tap away.

With a deepfake app, you can alter faces in videos and GIFs without spoiling the other original elements. Below are some of the best if you want to try it out.

Deepfake Yourself Into GIFs with Reface

With Reface, you can replace the faces in just about any GIF. All you have to do is upload a picture from your gallery or take a new selfie with your phone. The app will automatically detect your face and deepfake it in the selected GIF.

What sets Reface apart is it also animates your face to match the expressions in the original GIF, so it doesn’t look out of place.

Reface also doesn’t restrict you to just a handful of optimized clips. You can search keywords to retrieve any GIF on the web (as long as it has a human face), and then edit it.

You can also process and store multiple faces. This allows you to reuse them without having to import them every time. Since Reface recognizes all faces in a GIF, you can also set a separate one for each of them.

Reface is available on iPhone, iPad, and Android devices. Most of its features are free to use, but you’ll have to pay for the Pro subscription if you don’t want a watermark on your results.

Deepfake Yourself Into Dance Videos with Jiggy

Jiggy is another app that allows you to take advantage of deepfake technology for fun. It offers dozens of goofy dance videos into which you can plaster your (or someone else’s) face by uploading a photo. Jiggy also scans your upper body so it can accurately overlay it on the dancing character.

The app also customizes the output with whatever the person is wearing in the image. Like Reface, Jiggy animates your expressions and facial movements, as well.

You can download Jiggy on your iPhone, iPad, or Android device for free. If you want more dance templates and watermark-free videos, though, you’ll have to upgrade to a premium subscription.

Impersonate a Celebrity in Impressions

The aptly titled Impressions app lets you digitally impersonate celebrities. It deepfakes the faces of people like Barack Obama, Cristiano Ronaldo, and Jennifer Aniston into your recorded videos.

After you choose a celebrity, just record a video, or upload one from your phone’s library. In a few minutes, Impressions will produce a deepfake version of the video featuring the celebrity’s face instead of yours.

Impressions also includes a catalog of audio recordings from popular movie and TV scenes you can lip-synch to.

Unlike the other apps on our list, Impressions uploads and processes your videos on its servers, so it does require an internet connection. Thankfully, you can request that it remove your data from its servers in the app’s settings.

Impressions also has a TikTok-like social network where you can share your deepfakes and browse others’ posts.

At this writing, Impressions is only available on iPhone or iPad, but the company claims an Android version is coming soon. It’s free as long as you’re okay with having a watermark on your clips; if not, it’s $4.99 per week.