How to Use Spoiler Tags to Hide Messages and Images on Discord

Discord is great for catching up with friends in like-minded community servers, but that doesn’t mean every message you send is suitable for everyone. Fortunately, you can use spoiler tags to initially hide certain messages.

Spoiler tags apply formatting to your Discord messages in your browser, the Discord app for Windows or Mac, or the mobile Discord app for Android, iPhone, or iPad.

Adding Spoiler Tags to Discord Text Messages

There are several ways you can add spoiler tags to text messages you send in a Discord server. You can follow the steps below on any platform, including the mobile apps for Android, iPhone, or iPad.

To add a spoiler tag to a text message, type “/spoiler” at the start of a message. Sending “/spoiler this is a spoiler message” in a Discord server will hide the message until the recipients decide to view it.

Alternatively, you can type two vertical bars at the start and end of your message. For example, “||this is a spoiler message||” would also be displayed as a spoiler.

To view a spoiler message in a Discord chat, click or tap it. The message will appear highlighted with a gray background behind it.

Adding Spoiler Tags to Images or Attachments

You can also add spoiler tags to images or other attachments you send in a Discord server. The methods above won’t work for this sort of content, but you can mark files and images as spoilers before you upload them.

Unfortunately, you can only add spoiler tags to images or attachments you send via the Discord website or in the app for Windows or Mac—they aren’t supported in the mobile apps.

To do this in the Discord desktop app or on the website, drag and drop your file into the server chat, or click the plus sign (+) next to the chat bar.

A preview of your attached file will appear before it’s sent in the chat.

Select the “Mark as Spoiler” checkbox to hide the image or file after it’s sent, and then click “Upload.”

After it’s sent, the image or file will appear in Discord behind spoiler tags. You can tap “Spoiler” to disregard the spoiler view and inspect the file.

This removes the spoiler tag and displays the image or file as normal.