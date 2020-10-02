What Do the Lights on the AirPods Case Mean?

If you’ve purchased a new pair of AirPods or AirPods Pro, you might be wondering what the light on the case is trying to tell you. The light is really useful to quickly see the charging and pairing status of your AirPods.

Where to Find the AirPods Status Light?

Depending on your AirPods model, the status light can be inside or outside your case. If you are using the first- or second-generation AirPods, you’ll find the status light inside the case, in-between the two earbuds. Just flick open the case to view the status.

If you’re using AirPods Pro, or AirPods with a wireless charging case, the status light is on the front of the case, right below the lid. The light will stay on for eight seconds when you put it on a wireless charger.

You can also find the battery status of your AirPods using your iPhone, Apple Watch, or Mac.

What Does AirPods Status Light Mean?

The AirPods has a single light, but it can change color, and it flashes—it can be difficult the decode the meaning. Here’s what the status light means:

White light (flashing): This means that your AirPods are in pairing mode. This happens when you press and hold the Pairing button at the back of the AirPods case.

This means that your AirPods are in pairing mode. This happens when you press and hold the Pairing button at the back of the AirPods case. Amber light (with AirPods in case): Ambre is the color for charging. It means that your AirPods are not fully charged, and that the case has now started charging them.

Ambre is the color for charging. It means that your AirPods are not fully charged, and that the case has now started charging them. Amber light (without AirPods in case): This means that your AirPods case is not fully charged, and that there’s less than one full charge remaining in the case. This is when you should charge your AirPods case.

This means that your AirPods case is not fully charged, and that there’s less than one full charge remaining in the case. This is when you should charge your AirPods case. Amber light (with power source): This means your AirPods are being charged.

This means your AirPods are being charged. Green light (with AirPods in case) : A green light means your battery is fully charged. If your AirPods are inside the case and you’re seeing a green light, it means that both the AirPods and the case are fully charged.

: A green light means your battery is fully charged. If your AirPods are inside the case and you’re seeing a green light, it means that both the AirPods and the case are fully charged. Green light (without AirPods in case): If you’re seeing a green light in the case without the AirPods, it means that the case itself is fully charged.

If you’re seeing a green light in the case without the AirPods, it means that the case itself is fully charged. Green light (with power source): This means that your AirPods case is fully charged and you can remove the charger.

This means that your AirPods case is fully charged and you can remove the charger. Flashing amber light: A flashing light generally means something has gone wrong. In this case, a flashing amber light denotes a pairing error. If you see this, it means you’ll have to reset your AirPods.

A flashing light generally means something has gone wrong. In this case, a flashing amber light denotes a pairing error. If you see this, it means you’ll have to reset your AirPods. No light: Lastly, no status light means your AirPods are dead and have run out of battery. Connect the charger to bring them back to life.

There are a lot of little features in AirPods and AirPods Pro that you might not know about. Read our complete AirPods guide to learn more.