As one of the most powerful mapping tools available, Google Maps has a number of features designed to help you pinpoint your location. If you want to know your exact position, you can pull up your GPS coordinates in Google Maps.

You can get coordinates on all platforms, including the Google Maps website, as well as the Google Maps app for Android, iPhone, and iPad.

Use the Google Maps Website to Find Coordinates

You can easily find the GPS coordinates (showing the latitude and longitude) for a location using the Google Maps website. These steps work for Maps in any web browser, not just Google Chrome.

To do this, search for a location in the search bar at the top of the Google Maps website, or use your mouse to zoom in on a location on the visible map. Once you’ve nailed down a location, right-click it to bring up an additional options menu.

From the pop-up menu, select the “What’s Here?” option.

The button will bring up a small location box at the bottom of the page. You’ll see a series of numbers under the location.

These are your GPS coordinates, shown as decimal degrees. If you wanted to search for this location in Google Maps again, you could search for these coordinates in the search bar.

Google Maps would then display the location for you to find more information about, or to help you create a custom map showing directions and other areas of interest around it.

Use the Google Maps Mobile App to Find Coordinates

You can also use the Google Maps mobile app for Android, iPhone, and iPad to locate the exact GPS coordinates for any location worldwide. The steps for Android and Apple users are similar, but the iPhone and iPad have an additional step to follow.

To find GPS coordinates, open the Google Maps app on your smartphone or tablet. You can use the search bar to find a general location or use the map view to locate it manually.

If you’re using the map view, you’ll need to long-touch and select an unmarked location until a red pin appears.

The coordinates will be displayed in the Google Maps for Android search bar when you drop a pin.

You’ll need to tap the “Dropped Pin” box at the bottom of the Google Maps app for iPhone and iPad.

This screen appears after you’ve dropped a red pin onto the map view.

Tapping “Dropped Pin” will bring up an information menu with the location address, as well as options to save or find directions to the location.

The coordinates for the location will be listed under the address at the bottom of the menu.

