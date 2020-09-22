There’s nothing quite like the frustration of forgetting where you parked. Fortunately, if you have an iPhone, iPad, or Android smartphone with the Google Assistant installed, you can quickly find your vehicle!

You can tell how common this problem is by the multitude of solutions available. The best is the one that requires very little effort. As long as you have Google Assistant on your Android device, iPhone, or iPad, and you have it with you when you park, this method will work.

Google Assistant for Android

The first thing you have to do on your Android device is make sure Google Assistant can access your location. On your phone or tablet, swipe down from the top (once or twice, depending on the model), and then tap the Gear icon to open the Settings menu.

Next, tap “Location.”

Make sure “Use Location” is toggled-On.

Once that’s out of the way, you can now use the parking feature. The first thing you have to do is open Google Assistant in one of the following ways:

Say, “Okay, Google” or “Hey, Google.”

On newer devices running Android 10 and up, swipe in from the bottom-left or -right corner.

When Google Assistant is open and listening, you can say one of the following commands:

“I parked here.”

“Remember where I parked.”

Google Assistant will remember your parking location and mark it on a map.

Later, to return to your car, open Google Assistant again and say one of the following commands:

“Where’s my car?”

“Where did I park?”

“Find my car’s location.”

A map will appear, showing you where your car is parked. Tap the map to open it in Google Maps and navigate to your parking spot.

Google will save your parking location for 24 hours. If you want to remove it sooner, just say, “Forget where I parked,” to Google Assistant.

Google Assistant for iPhone and iPad

Before you can use Google Assistant on your iPhone or iPad, you have to make sure “Location Services” is enabled. On your device, tap “Settings.”

Go to Privacy > Location Services.

Make sure “Location Services” is toggled-On.

Next, open the Google “Assistant” app.

From there, say, “Okay, Google” or tap the Microphone icon. When Google Assistant is listening, you can say one of the following commands:

“I parked here.”

“Remember where I parked.”

Google Assistant will save your parking location on a map.

When you’re ready to return to your vehicle, open the “Google Assistant” again. Then, say any of the following commands:

“Where’s my car?”

“Where did I park?”

“Find my car’s location”

A map will appear showing you where your car is parked; tap it to open it in Apple Maps and navigate to your parking spot.

Google saves your parking location for 24 hours. If you want to remove it sooner, just say, “Forget where I parked,” to Google Assistant.