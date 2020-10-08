How to Change Your Home Page in Google Chrome

Google Chrome opens with a “New Tab” page by default, but it’s easy to open the browser with a custom startup page instead. You can also set the page that appears when you click an optional “Home” icon on your toolbar. Here’s how to do both.

How to Enable the Home Button and Set Your Home Page in Chrome

By default, Google Chrome hides the traditional toolbar “Home” button. If you’d like to enable the home button and define which site it points to—your “Home Page”—we’ll need to open Settings.

First, open “Chrome” and click the three vertical dots in the upper-right corner of the window. In the menu that appears, select “Settings.”

On the “Settings” screen, navigate to the “Appearance” section, which also has a sub-section called “Appearance.” Locate the switch labeled “Show Home Button” and turn it on. Select the empty text field just below it and type in or paste the address of the website you would like to use as your home page.

After you exit Settings, you will see a small icon that looks like a house in your Chrome toolbar. This is your “Home” button.

When you click the “Home” icon, Chrome will load the home page website you just defined in Settings. Despite what you might think, this “Home Page” is not the same as the page that appears when you first open your browser. To set that, see below.

How to Set a Custom Startup Page in Chrome

If you’d like to change which page first appears when you open Chrome, you’ll have to change Chrome’s “On Startup” settings. Here’s how.

First, open “Chrome.” Click the three vertical dots button in the upper-right corner of the window, then select “Settings.” In “Settings,” navigate to the “On Startup” section.

In the “On Startup” settings, select “Open a specific page or pages” using the radio button, then click “Add a new page.”

In the dialog that appears, type in (or paste) the address of the website you would like to open automatically when you launch Chrome. Then click “Add.”

You will see the site you just added listed in Settings. If you’d like, you can also add additional pages that will open every time you launch Chrome using the “Add a new page” button.

When you’re done, close “Settings.” The next time you launch Chrome, the custom page or pages you just defined will appear. Have fun on the web!