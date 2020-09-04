Animal Crossing: New Horizons has rolled out yet another seasonal event, and this time players can craft various DIY fall-themed recipes using acorns and pine cones. Here’s how to join the fun, happening between September and November 2020.

Find Acorns and Pine Cones

Isabelle will inform you of the new seasonal event in her morning announcement. She will allude to how you can participate in the new festivities—shaking trees. The event is available in September, October, and November in the Northern Hemisphere or March, April, and May for those in the Southern Hemisphere.

Normal hardwood trees and fruit trees will drop acorns, and the tall cedar trees that spawned in the unreachable part of your island at the beginning of the game will drop pine cones. Palm trees will not drop acorns or pine cones.

Each tree will provide an unlimited amount of materials. However, there is a relatively low chance of finding an acorn or pine cone. If you’re just getting branches when shaking trees, don’t be discouraged—just keep shaking! There’s a limited area/space that items will land in, so be sure to stop and pick up the fallen branches in-between shakes.

Unlike the blue shells found in the summer event, there’s no need to wait for time to pass to spawn more of these crafting materials. Instead, you can shake trees as much as they’d like to reap the rewards.

Sell Your Excess Acorns and Pine Cones

If you’re not interested in the fall-themed DIY recipes, or if you’ve crafted them all and you have too many materials left over, Timmy and Tommy will purchase acorns and pine cones at 200 Bells each.

The complete DIY fall-themed seasonal set is neatly categorized under the “Seasonal Recipes” menu in the DIY Recipes Nook App. The fall-themed DIY recipes require around 35 acorns and 31 pine corns in total, and you have three months in which to collect all of the recipes. DIY recipes that you have an excess of can also be sold to Timmy and Tommy, or given to friends.

Find Fall-Themed DIY Recipes

Isabelle will hand over a DIY recipe for a Free Tree’s Bounty Little Tree in her announcement of the day. After that, it is up to you to find the rest.

Throughout the multi-month event, players can find fall-themed seasonal DIY recipes that use acorns and pine cones to craft furniture and accessories. These DIY recipes can only be found by shooting down balloons with your slingshot.

Unfortunately, there’s no way to control exactly what a balloon will drop.

To make the balloon-popping process a little easier, look up at the sky by tilting up the analog stick on your right joy-con controller. Balloons will fly over your island in a right-to-left pattern. Then at 6 p.m. local time, the wind will reverse and balloons will fly over your island in the opposite direction. By standing on the beach with your camera tilted up, you can shoot the balloons down as soon as they fly in.