google home family bell hero

Having a few Google Home and Nest smart speakers and displays around your house can be great for home automation. With “Family Bell,” you can have the Google Assistant play scheduled announcements at designated times. We’ll show you how to set it up.

The Family Bell feature is great for keeping your household on schedule. You could use it to remind your kids its bedtime every night at 9 p.m. Or maybe you work from home and always forget to eat lunch, so create an announcement for 12:30 p.m. on Monday through Friday to remind you.

One requirement for the “Family Bell” feature is a Nest/Google Home speaker or smart display. The announcements can only be made through these devices and not your smartphone or tablet.

Open the “Google Home” app on your iPhone, iPad, or Android device, and tap your “Profile” icon in the top-right corner.

settings in google home app

Select “Assistant Settings” from the menu.

select google assistant settings

You’ll now be looking at a long list of things you can do with the Google Assistant. Scroll down and select “Family Bell.”

family bell from assistant settings

Next, tap the “Add a Bell” button.

add a family bell announcement

First, enter a “Bell Announcement.” This is the message that the Google Assistant will recite.

name the family bell announcement

Now, we’ll choose the time and the days of the week for the announcement to be made.

choose time and day for family bell announcement

You can choose where the announcement will play. Tap “Plays On [Device Name],” and choose from your connected devices.

select device for family bell announcement

Lastly, make sure it’s “Enabled,” then tap the “Create New Bell” button.

create family bell announcement

You’ll be brought back to the Family Bell Overview menu, which is where you can enable or disable any of your announcements.

enable or disable announcements

That’s all there is to it! At the designated time, you will hear a few chimes and then the Google Assistant will recite the announcement. You will get a notification on your mobile device when the announcement has been made.

READ NEXT
Joe Fedewa Joe Fedewa
Joe Fedewa is a Staff Writer at How-To Geek. He has close to a decade of experience covering consumer technology and previously worked as a News Editor at XDA Developers. Joe loves all things technology and is also an avid DIYer at heart. He has written thousands of articles, hundreds of tutorials, and dozens of reviews.
Read Full Bio »
The above article may contain affiliate links, which help support How-To Geek.