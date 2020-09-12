It’s always annoying when an app doesn’t work as it should. Sometimes, the only thing you can do to solve the problem is force close the app. You can do this on your Android TV just like on your smartphone. Here’s how.

There are a few reasons why you might need to force close an Android TV app. Perhaps video streaming is choppy, the app is being laggy and slow, or it’s just plain unresponsive. Whatever the case may be, force closing the app will usually solve the problem, and it’s simple to do.

Either while in the troublesome app or from the Android TV home screen, double-press the Home button on your remote to bring up the “Recents Apps” menu. The main purpose of this menu is to make it easy to quickly switch to the previously opened app, so that will be selected at first.

Use the D-pad on the remote to highlight the app you want to force close.

Next, click the down button on your remote to move the app preview to the “X” icon.

Tap the “Select” or “Enter” button on your remote to dismiss the app.

The Android TV app has now been closed.

As mentioned above, force closing an app on Android TV will usually solve whatever problems you’re having with misbehaving applications. If you’re still running into problems, you should try restarting your set top box or smart TV.

