If you often use virtual desktops in Windows 10 to manage your workspaces, you might find that keeping track of windows between them can sometimes be a hassle. Luckily, Windows makes it easy to move windows between virtual desktops. Here’s how.

How to Drag and Drop Windows Between Virtual Desktops

Using your mouse or a touchscreen, you can easily drag windows between virtual desktops using the Task View sceen. To open “Task View,” click the “Task View” button on your taskbar or press Windows+Tab.

(If you don’t see a “Task View” button on the taskbar, right-click the taskbar and select “Show Task View button.”)

Using the row of virtual desktop thumbnails across the top of the the Task View screen, click the desktop that contains the window you’d like to move.

After clicking, the virtual desktop you selected will appear. Activate “Task View” again, then drag the thumbnail of the window you’d like to move onto the thumbnail of the virtual desktop you’d like to move it to.

As you move it over the destination desktop, the thumbnail will reduce in size.

Once the window thumbnail is over the virtual desktop destination thumbnail, release the mouse button, and the window will be moved to that desktop.

After that, you’re free to switch to whichever virtual desktop you like by clicking it or simply pressing “Escape” to close Task View.

How to Move Windows Between Virtual Desktops by Right-Clicking

You can also move windows between virtual desktops by using a pop-up menu that appears in Task View. First, open “Task View” and focus on the desktop that includes the window you’d like to move. In Task View, right-click on the window’s thumbnail and select “Move To,” then pick the destination desktop from the list.

After that, the window will appear on the virtual desktop you selected. You can also make the window appear on all virtual desktops at once if you right click on its thumbnail in Task View and select “Show this window on all desktops.” Very handy!

Unfortunately, Windows 10 does not include a keyboard shortcut for moving windows between virtual desktops.