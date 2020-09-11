Platinum (3,000 pts/year):

1.4 points for every $1 spent

Up to 4x points in games during weekly events

Up to 5x points on movie rentals and books during monthly events

Weekly Platinum level prizes up to 500 points every week

Premium support with faster responses and dedicated agents

Google Play Points don’t last forever. They expire one year after the last activity. That means they will only expire if you go an entire year without earning points or using your points.

Also, the levels are not permanent. For example, if you earn 600 points in a year and get bumped up to “Silver,” you will be at that level for one year. At the end of the year, your new points balance will determine the level for the next year. You’ll need 600+ points again to stay in “Silver.”

How to Join Google Play Points

Anyone in the U.S., Japan, Korea, Taiwan, or Hong Kong with access to the Google Play Store can join Google Play Points. You only need a Google account that is not managed by a school or parent.

You can sign up from an Android device or from the Google Play website. On your Android device, open the Play Store app and then tap the hamburger menu icon in the top-left corner.

Select “Play Points” from the menu.

Tap the “Join For Free” button.

You’ll then be asked to add a payment method if you don’t already have one on your account.

From a web browser, go to play.google.com and click “Play Points” found in the left sidebar.

Click the “Join For Free” button.

You’ll then be asked to add a payment method if you don’t already have one on your account.

How Do I Use Play Points?

Google Play Points can be used in a number of different ways. To get started, open the Play Store on your Android device and tap the hamburger menu icon in the top-left corner.

Select “Play Points” from the menu.

Next, open the “Use” tab.

For starters, Play Points can be used to purchase Google Play Credit, which you can use to make purchases on apps, movies, books, and anything else in the Play Store.

The second way to use Play Points is towards in-app purchases. Under the “Google Play Credit” section, you’ll see a long list of apps and games that support Play Points.

Lastly, Play Points can be put toward charities. On the bottom of the “Earn” tab is a list of causes to support. When you put Play Points towards these causes, you’re returning the points to Google and it will then give the dollar amount to the organization.

Play Points are an easy way to earn rewards for using the Google Play Store like you normally would. If you make a lot of purchases in the Play Store, this is a good program to join.