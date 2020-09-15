There are some people you never want to hear from. You can’t stop them from sending you emails, but you can set up Microsoft Outlook to automatically delete the emails as soon as they arrive. Here’s how.

There are two primary methods for automatically deleting emails in Outlook: Rules and Sweep. Rules are exactly what they sound like—rules for the Outlook client to follow. You can set up a rule that tells Outlook to permanently delete emails from a particular sender as soon as they arrive.

Sweep is a tool built into the Outlook web app for clearing emails from your Inbox. It’s a bit simpler to use than rules, but it doesn’t have all the complexity and power of rules. However, it’s more than enough for this job.

A rule will only apply to the Outlook desktop client, and Sweep only applies to the Outlook web app. If you use both the web app and the desktop client, you’ll need to set up both.

Use a Rule in the Outlook Desktop Client

Rules work in the folder you create them in, so you need to select an email in your Inbox for this to work. After you’ve selected an email, click Home > Rules > Create Rule.

In the “Create Rule” panel that opens, click “Advanced Options.”

Check the box next to the “From [name]” option. This is the person whose emails will be automatically deleted before you see them, so make sure it’s the right sender. From there, click “Next.”

Next, check the “Permanently Delete It” checkbox.

A confirmation dialogue will be displayed. Click the “Yes” button.

Now select the “Next” button and “Next” again to get to the final page of the wizard.

Give your rule a name, switch on the “Run this rule now on messages in “Inbox”” option, and click “Finish.”

Your rule is now created, and any emails from that sender will immediately and automatically be deleted as soon as they get to your Inbox.

Use a Sweep in the Outlook Web App

Sweep works in specific folders like rules, so you need to select an email in your Inbox for this to work. After you’ve selected an email, click “Sweep” in the toolbar.

Select “Move all messages from the Inbox folder and any future messages,” set the “Move to” folder to “Deleted Items,” then click the “OK” button.

That’s all there is to it. Click “OK” on the confirmation dialogue.

Unlike the rule in the Outlook client app, Sweep won’t bypass the Deleted Items folder. This means that any items automatically deleted will be visible in the Deleted Items, so you’ll need to occasionally empty that folder.