There are plenty of reasons why you might need to download something using Chrome on Android. Maybe you found an image that you want to use as a wallpaper, or you need to download a PDF for work and you’re not near a computer. Whatever the case may be, it’s easy to do.

Open the Chrome web browser on your Android phone or tablet and go to the webpage where you want to download a file.

To download an image, simply long-press on the image until the menu pops up.

chrome for android long press image

From the menu, tap “Download Image.”

chrome for android download image

The download progress will be shown at the bottom of the screen. When completed, you can tap “Open” to view the image.

chrome for android open downloaded image

Chrome will also show the download progress in a notification, which you can tap to open the file.

chrome for android download complete notification

Downloading other files can be done in the same way, or you can tap the “Download” button or icon if one is available. For example, the button below can be long-pressed…

chrome for android download button on webpage

…to bring up this menu. Tap “Download Link” to download the file.

chrome for android download link

Tapping the button directly will also start the download.

chrome for android download button on webpage

Whether you’re downloading an image, audio file, PDF, or anything else, Chrome will always allow you to open it immediately after downloading.

chrome for android open downloaded file

An easy way to see all of your downloads is to tap the three-dot menu icon in the top bar.

chrome for android menu button

Select “Downloads” from the menu.

chrome for android downloads

This will bring up a chronological list of everything you have downloaded in Chrome.

chrome for android downloads page

Downloads from Chrome are stored in the “Downloads” folder on your device. You can view this folder with a file manager. Most Android devices come with a file manager app pre-installed, usually simply called “Files” or “My Files.” If not, the “Files by Google” app is available for free in the Play Store.

Open your file manager of choice and look for the “Downloads” folder. This is what it looks like in the “Files by Google” app.

files by google app downloads folder

Regardless of the Android device you have, there will be a “Downloads” folder on it. The majority of things you download on your device, not just from Chrome, can be found in this folder.

