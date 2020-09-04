chromebook chrome os emoji hero image

Emoji first became popular on smartphones, but they’re just as necessary on computers. Chromebooks and Chrome OS tablets have built-in emoji as well. We’ll show you where to find them, and how to use emoji on your device.

People might not use emoji as much when typing on a laptop as they would on a smartphone. Still, Windows and Mac include emoji support, and Chromebooks do as well. They’re easy to access whenever you need that little extra touch that only an emoji can provide.

Chromebooks come in form factors with physical keyboards and touchscreen-only tablets. We’ll start with the traditional keyboard and mouse.

First, your cursor needs to be in a text box. When you’re ready to add an emoji, right-click in the text box.

type in the text box

This will bring up a pop-up menu. Click the “Emoji” option.

select emoji from menu

The Chrome OS virtual keyboard will appear full-size across the bottom of the screen…

emoji in full keyboard
Full-size virtual keyboard.

…or in a floating window.

emoji in floating window
Floating virtual keyboard.

The different emoji categories are listed at the bottom of the keyboard. Find the emoji you want to use, then click it to add the icon to the text box.

select emoji

On a touchscreen Chromebook without a physical keyboard, the process is even more simple. Begin typing in a text box to bring up the virtual keyboard.

typing on a touchscreen chromebook

Next, tap the “Emoji” button on the virtual keyboard.

emoji button on virtual keyboard
Full-size virtual keyboard.

As with Chrome OS devices with a physical keyboard, the virtual keyboard might appear as a floating window instead of a full-size keyboard.

emoji button on virtual keyboard
Floating virtual keyboard.

Selecting the button will bring up the same emoji menu as before. Select the emoji you want to use. Recently-used emoji will always show up first when you open the menu.

select emoji from virtual keyboard

