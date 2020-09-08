The popular fire emoji in a Word document.

Emoji work basically anywhere these days, including in Microsoft Word documents. Jazz up your documents with colorful emoji icons that work on all modern operating systems, including Windows 10, macOS, iPhone, iPad, Android, and the web.

You can type an emoji in Word in the same way you can type an emoji in any other application. While typing in a Word document, use the appropriate keyboard shortcut for your operating system:

If you’ve used the emoji picker in the past, it will show your most frequently used emoji first—this works on both Windows and Mac.

Windows 10's emoji picker in Microsoft Word 365.

On both Windows and Mac, you can start typing the name of an emoji to search for it. For example, to find food-related emoji, type “food.” You can also just scroll through the long list of emoji here to find whatever you like.

Use the arrow keys and press Enter or click an emoji to insert it.

Searching for a food emoji in Microsoft Word.

The emoji you insert into your document will appear as colorful modern emoji icons. You can resize them and make them larger or smaller by adjusting their font size, just as you would with any other text in the document.

These emoji will appear work when your document is opened in Word on any modern platform that includes built-in support for emoji. However, they’ll look a little different between platforms—Microsoft, Apple, and Google all have their own unique emoji styles.

Different sized emoji in a Word document.

By the way, these keyboard shortcuts work in basically all Windows or Mac applications, letting you insert and use emoji wherever you like. For example, you can even use emoji in your Windows file names.

