By default, every time you open a Mac application by clicking it on your Dock, the app icon will briefly “hop” in an animated sequence as the app loads. If you find this annoying, Apple makes it easy to turn off. Here’s how.

First, click the Apple logo in the upper-left corner of the screen and select “System Preferences.”

In System Preferences, click “Dock.”

In Dock preferences, uncheck the box beside “Animate Opening Applications.”

After that, close System Preferences, and click an application icon in your dock to open it. You’ll notice that it opens instantly and no longer jumps away from the Dock. Despite not actually speeding anything up, this one small change actually makes your Mac feel a tad bit faster.

