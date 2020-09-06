Like Netflix and other streaming platforms, Disney+ caters to multilingual and hard-of-hearing customers by offering subtitles for its movies and TV shows. If you want to enable, disable, or customize the subtitles on Disney+, here’s what you’ll need to do.

Enabling or Disabling Subtitles on Disney+

Subtitles are available for all major Disney+ TV shows and movies. You can enable or disable them during playback on Disney+ in your web browser, in the Disney+ mobile app, or on other platforms such as Apple TV.

While the instructions will vary a little, the Disney+ experience is very similar on almost all platforms, from games consoles to smart TVs. If your own platform isn’t listed, you should find that the steps below work in a similar way.

In Your Web Browser

To enable or disable subtitles from the Disney+ website, you’ll need to first begin playing something from Disney+ in your web browser.

Hover over the playing movie or TV show in your browser to display the playback controls. In the top-right corner, click the “Language Controls” button (shaped like a keyboard).

This will bring up the audio and subtitles options for the playing content. By default, subtitles are disabled.

To enable them, scroll through and select one of the available languages in the “Subtitles” category. Your video will begin displaying the subtitles in your chosen language immediately.

If you want to disable subtitles, repeat the steps above, selecting “Off” from the “Subtitles” list instead. This will remove them from your video.

On iPhone, iPad, or Android Devices

If you’re using a mobile device running Android, or you have an iPhone or iPad, you’ll find the playback screen similar to the one used on the Disney+ website.

To enable or disable subtitles, begin playing a video and then tap the “Language Controls” icon that resembles a keyboard in the top-right corner. Select the subtitles language you want to enable from the “Subtitles” category (for instance, “Deutsch” for German).

If you already have subtitles enabled, select “Off” instead.

On Other Platforms

Other platforms will have different interfaces, but you will be able to access the subtitles menu as you play Disney+ movies and TV shows.

Enabling Disney+ subtitles on the Xbox One or PlayStation 4, for instance, follows a similar pattern to the methods above by accessing the language controls icon and selecting an available language.

On an Apple TV, however, swiping down with your remote will give you access to the menu, where you can enable or disable subtitles from the “Subtitles” tab.

How to Customize Subtitles on Disney+

It’s possible to customize the subtitles shown on Disney+ videos, allowing you to change the font, color, and overall design of the closed captions.

This is only possible if you’re playing Disney+ content in your web browser, however. At the time of writing, you can’t customize the subtitles shown in the Disney+ mobile app, or in the Disney+ app on other platforms.

To do this, begin playing a movie or TV show on the Disney+ website. During playback, hover over the video content with your mouse to display the playback controls and then select the “Language Controls” icon in the top-right corner (shaped like a keyboard).

This will bring up the audio and subtitles options.

To customize your subtitles, click the “Settings Gear” icon on the right-hand side.

This will bring up the “Subtitle Styling” menu. From here, you can select a new font from the “Font” drop-down menu.

Any changes you make can be previewed at the top of the menu.

You can also set font color, sizing, and opacity settings from the options provided.

Further changes, including the ability to set a font border, background color and opacity, and window color and opacity are also available.

Change these settings to suit your own tastes and requirements.

If you want to reset your subtitles to the default Disney+ style, click the “Reset To Default” button at the bottom of the menu.

Any changes you make to your subtitles will be applied automatically.