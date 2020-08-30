It’s not apparent at first, but you can take screenshots of your Android TV interface just like you can on your smartphone. If you have an Nvidia Shield TV, it’s very simple to do. Here’s how.

The option to take a screenshot on Nvidia Shield TV devices is part of the “Nvidia Share” toolbar, which is primarily for sharing gaming content. It can be used to stream your screen to Twitch, for example. We’ll be using it to simply take a screenshot.

First, we need to turn on the “Nvidia Share” toolbar because it’s disabled by default. Open the “Settings” menu by clicking the “Gear” icon in the top-right corner.

Select the “Device Preferences” option from the “Settings” menu.

Scroll down and select “System.”

Click “Nvidia Share” from the top of the menu.

Select “On (Hold Home Button To Access)” from the available options.

Now we can take a screenshot. Navigate to the screen you want to capture, then hold down the Home button on the physical Shield remote or remote app. This will bring up Nvidia Share.

Scroll all the way over to the right and select the “Screenshot” option.

A button that says “Save to Photos” will slide out from the bottom of the toolbar. Click the button to take the screenshot.

That’s it! A little message that says “Screenshot Saved” will appear at the bottom of the Android TV interface.

Screenshots can be viewed in the “Photos & Videos” app that comes preinstalled on the set-top device. To move the screenshots from the Shield TV to another device, your best option is to upload the images to a cloud storage service with a file manager app, such as File Commander.

