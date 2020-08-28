A person tying shoelaces and wearing an Apple Watch.
KANUT PHOTO/Shutterstock

Ever accidentally recorded a workout on your Apple Watch or end up with a duplicate you want to delete? Well, strangely, you can’t delete a workout from your Watch; you need to use your iPhone to do it. Here’s how.

How to Delete a Workout from the Activities App

Open the Activities app and head to the “Workouts” tab—even though you can see a list of your workouts in the History tab, you can’t remove one from there.

activities app history tab activities app workouts tab

Swipe left on the workout you want to delete, and tap “Delete”. Next, tap “Delete Workout & Data” if you want it removed from Apple Health as well, or “Delete Workout Only” if you just want it removed from the Activities app.

deleting workout apple activities app deleting workout apple activities app

If you’re reading this article, you probably want to go with “Delete Workout & Data”. Once you tap it, the workout’s gone for good, and the deletion will sync back to your Apple Watch.

How to Delete a Workout from the Health App

Open the Apple Health app, scroll to the bottom of your “Favorites,” tap “Show All Health Data,”  then select “Workouts.”

apple health app deleting workout apple health app deleting workout

Scroll down and then tap “Show All Data.”

apple health app workouts tab apple health app workouts tab

Swipe left on the workout you want to delete and tap “Delete.”

workouts list apple health app deleting workout apple health app

Then, either select “Delete Workout & Data” or “Delete Workout Only.” You most likely want “Delete Workout & Data.”

deleted workout apple watch

The workout will be deleted, and the changes will sync back to your Apple Watch.

READ NEXT
Harry Guinness Harry Guinness
Harry Guinness is a photography expert and writer with nearly a decade of experience. His work has been published in newspapers like The New York Times and on a variety of other websites, from Lifehacker to Popular Science and Medium's OneZero.
Read Full Bio »
The above article may contain affiliate links, which help support How-To Geek.