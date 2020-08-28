Ever accidentally recorded a workout on your Apple Watch or end up with a duplicate you want to delete? Well, strangely, you can’t delete a workout from your Watch; you need to use your iPhone to do it. Here’s how.

How to Delete a Workout from the Activities App

Open the Activities app and head to the “Workouts” tab—even though you can see a list of your workouts in the History tab, you can’t remove one from there.

Swipe left on the workout you want to delete, and tap “Delete”. Next, tap “Delete Workout & Data” if you want it removed from Apple Health as well, or “Delete Workout Only” if you just want it removed from the Activities app.

If you’re reading this article, you probably want to go with “Delete Workout & Data”. Once you tap it, the workout’s gone for good, and the deletion will sync back to your Apple Watch.

How to Delete a Workout from the Health App

Open the Apple Health app, scroll to the bottom of your “Favorites,” tap “Show All Health Data,” then select “Workouts.”

Scroll down and then tap “Show All Data.”

Swipe left on the workout you want to delete and tap “Delete.”

Then, either select “Delete Workout & Data” or “Delete Workout Only.” You most likely want “Delete Workout & Data.”

The workout will be deleted, and the changes will sync back to your Apple Watch.