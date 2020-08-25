If someone sends you a Microsoft PowerPoint presentation, but you’d rather use Apple’s presentation software, Keynote, you’re in luck! Apple’s done all the hard work for you. Here’s how to convert a PowerPoint presentation to Keynote.

Apple created Keynote knowing that nearly everyone using it would be coming from PowerPoint. This is no surprise, as PowerPoint has 16 years on Keynote and basically owned the presentation software market before Keynote came along.

Knowing this, Apple made it incredibly simple to move from PowerPoint to Keynote by allowing you to open PPTX files directly in Keynote.

To do so, just open Keynote on your Mac, and then click “File” in the taskbar.

In the drop-down menu, click “Open.”

In Finder, navigate to the PowerPoint presentation you want to open, select it, and then click “Open.”

The PowerPoint file will open in Keynote, with some caveats. Unless you’re unusually lucky, you’ll likely see a warning appear. In our example, the source files for some fonts Keynote doesn’t support are missing. We click “Show” to get more information.

A dialog box appears that will allow you to resolve any issue(s).

In our example, the fonts that have a Warning icon next to them need to be replaced. We click the arrows to the right of each font to select a replacement.

When you’re satisfied with your selections, click “Replace Fonts.”

Note that this could change some formatting within the presentation, so it’s best to give it a quick once-over after you replace any fonts.

To convert a PPTX file to a KEY file, save it, click “File” in the taskbar, and then click “Save.”

Give your presentation a name, choose where you want to save it, and then click “Save.”

Your PPTX file is now a KEY file.

