Apple and Google might have removed Fortnite from the App Store and Play Store, but that doesn’t mean it’s impossible to download. If you’ve ever installed the game onto your iPhone or iPad before it was banned, you can reinstall the Fortnite app right now. Here’s how.

Before we begin, if you want to play the mobile version of Fortnite on Android, you can still download the app and manually install the game. It’s also available to Samsung Galaxy smartphone and tablet owners from the Galaxy Store.

RELATED: PSA: You Can Reinstall 'Fortnite' on iPhone or Manually Install on Android

Start by opening the “App Store” on your iPhone or iPad. Use Apple’s built-in Spotlight search if you cannot find the app on your smartphone or tablet.

Next, tap on your avatar in the top-right corner of the application.

From your Account page, select the “Purchased” option.

Tap on the “My Purchases” listing.

Finally, switch to the “Not on this iPhone” tab, search for “Fortnite,” and then select the Download button.

Obviously, if Fortnite isn’t listed, it means you’ve never downloaded the game before using your current Apple ID.

Once the app is reinstalled on your iPhone or iPad, you can sign in to your Epic Games account, download game assets, and start playing.

RELATED: How to Install Fortnite for Android (Without Google Play)

Feel free to delete the Fortnite app from your Apple device at any time in the future without fear, as you can download it again, even if it’s still removed from the App Store.