A smartwatch can be a helpful companion when traveling. Samsung Galaxy smartwatches don’t include native integration with Google Maps. However, you can still get Google Maps turn-by-turn navigation on your Samsung watch.

Samsung smartwatches don’t come with any Google apps preinstalled, nor are there any official apps in the Galaxy Store. However, just as you can get Google Assistant up and running on a Samsung watch, there are also ways you can use Google Maps.

A handful of apps bring Google Maps integration to Samsung Galaxy Watches. Because watches have small displays, these apps typically focus on turn-by-turn navigation, rather than browsing a map overview. We’ll show you how to get handy instructions on your wrist.

First, download the free Awesome Navigator app on your Samsung smartwatch from the Galaxy Store.

You’ll also need the companion app on your Android phone. There aren’t many free options when it comes to Google Maps apps for Samsung watches, but we recommend Awesome Navigator, as it’s reasonably priced and easy to use.

You can purchase and install Awesome Navigator from the Play Store for $1.99, at this writing.

Open the “Awesome Navigator” app on your phone. It will need to access your notifications, as that’s how it relays navigation instructions to your watch. Tap “Enable Notification Listener.”

This opens the Android “Notification Access” menu. Toggle-On the “Awesome Navigator” option.

Tap “Allow” on the pop-up message to give notification access to the app.

Return to the Awesome Navigator app if you’re not automatically redirected. Tap “Got It” to confirm you’ve installed the watch app.

Now, to get navigation instructions on your watch, open “Google Maps” on your phone and start navigating to a location.

This will initiate the app on your Samsung Galaxy smartwatch and display the first instruction. The watch will vibrate whenever you approach an upcoming direction, and when a new instruction is given.

Unfortunately, you can’t start navigation on the watch.

Tap “Settings” in the Awesome Navigator app at any time to tweak what’s shown on your watch, along with other options.