Samsung Galaxy smartwatches include the company’s fitness software. It works just fine, but what if you already have fitness data stored in Google Fit? Thankfully, you can sync Samsung Health to Google Fit, and keep all your data in one place.

It’s not possible to install Google Fit on a Samsung Galaxy smartwatch, but you can do the next best thing. With an app called “Health Sync,” you can use Samsung Health for fitness tracking and sync all your data over to Google Fit.

Before you get started, you’ll need both Samsung Health and Google Fit installed on your Android smartphone. Make sure you’re signed in to Samsung Health under the same account you used to set up your smartwatch.

Next, install Health Sync on your Android phone.

Open the app, and then tap “OK” to begin the “First Usage Actions.”

The next screen explains that you’ll be able to choose in which direction you want to sync data; tap “OK” to proceed.

Select “Samsung Health” as the base sync source.

Next, tap “Google Fit” as the sync destination, and then tap “OK.”

On the “Initialization Actions” screen, tap “Check Google Fit Connection.”

This opens the Google login screen. Select the account you use with Google Fit.

Next, tap “Activity Information Permission” to give Health Sync access to your activity.

Tap “Allow” on the permission popup.

Now, you have to change some settings in Google Fit, so it won’t interfere with the fitness syncing. Tap “Check Activity Tracking in Google Fit.”

A message appears, instructing you to disable “Track Your Activities” in Google Fit. Tap “OK” to open the Google Fit app.

The Google Fit app will launch. Tap “Profile” in the bottom toolbar.

Tap the Gear icon at the top right to open “Settings.”

Scroll down and make sure “Track Your Activities” is disabled. This will ensure Google Fit won’t interfere with Samsung Health’s tracking.

Leave the Google Fit app and open the Health Sync app once again. Tap “OK” in the “Initialization Finished” popup.

Now, all that’s left to do is select the fitness data you want to sync between the services. Some of these will require additional permissions.

Lastly, you can go to “Settings” to adjust things like sync frequency and battery optimization. To do so, just tap the Three-dot icon at the top right.

Then, tap “Settings.”

That’s it! You might periodically receive notifications about issues with sync status, but the app is very good at explaining how to solve those.