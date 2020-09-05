Apple iPhone Phone App Icon

If you use an iPhone and see a telephone number in a note or on a website, you can often tap it directly to place a call. But if that special link doesn’t show up, you can also “Copy” the phone number and “Paste” it directly into the Phone app. Here’s how.

First, locate the number you’d like to paste into the Phone app’s dialer. It could be in a note, on a web page, in a word processing document, or in any other app with text that you can select. Place your finger on top of the number and hold for a moment, then release.

When the iPhone clipboard menu pops up, select “Copy.”

Tap and hold until the iPhone clipboard menu pops up. Then select "Copy."

Next, exit to your Home screen, and open the Phone app by tapping the green phone icon.

Tap the green phone icon to open the Phone app on iPhone.

In the Phone app, tap the “Keypad” button to open the dialer.

In the iPhone Phone app, tap the "Keypad" button.

On the Keypad screen, locate the blank white area near the top of the screen that normally displays the phone number as you dial it. Place your finger on that area and hold it for a moment, then release.

Tap and hold in the number display area, then release in the iPhone Phone app.

After releasing your finger, a tiny “Paste” button will pop up. Tap it.

Tap the "Paste" button in the iPhone Phone app.

After tapping Paste, the phone number you copied earlier will appear. To call it, tap the green call button at the bottom of the screen.

Tap the green call button to make a call on iPhone.

Repeat with as many numbers as you like. This is a very handy little tip!

