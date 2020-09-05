If you use an iPhone and see a telephone number in a note or on a website, you can often tap it directly to place a call. But if that special link doesn’t show up, you can also “Copy” the phone number and “Paste” it directly into the Phone app. Here’s how.

First, locate the number you’d like to paste into the Phone app’s dialer. It could be in a note, on a web page, in a word processing document, or in any other app with text that you can select. Place your finger on top of the number and hold for a moment, then release.

When the iPhone clipboard menu pops up, select “Copy.”

Next, exit to your Home screen, and open the Phone app by tapping the green phone icon.

In the Phone app, tap the “Keypad” button to open the dialer.

On the Keypad screen, locate the blank white area near the top of the screen that normally displays the phone number as you dial it. Place your finger on that area and hold it for a moment, then release.

After releasing your finger, a tiny “Paste” button will pop up. Tap it.

After tapping Paste, the phone number you copied earlier will appear. To call it, tap the green call button at the bottom of the screen.

Repeat with as many numbers as you like. This is a very handy little tip!