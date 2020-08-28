Windows 10 Task Manager icon

Task Manager is an indispensable tool in Windows 10, and it’s good to keep it handy while troubleshooting your PC. With one simple setting, Task Manager will always remain visible on screen—no matter how many windows you have open. Here’s how.

First, we need to bring up Task Manager. In Windows 10, right-click the taskbar, and select “Task Manager” from the menu that pops up.

Right-click on the taskbar and select "Task Manager."

If you see the simple Task Manager interface, click “More Details” at the bottom of the window.

In Task Manager, click "More details."

In the full Task Manager window, click Options > Always on Top to activate always-on-top mode. A checkbox will appear to the left of the option.

In Windows 10 Task Manager, click "Always on Top" in the "Options" menu.

After that, the Task Manager window will always stay on top of all open windows.

The feature will stay activated even if you close Task Manager and reopen it again. And if you’d like to disable the “Always on Top” feature later, simply uncheck the item in the “Options” menu. Very handy!

RELATED: Windows Task Manager: The Complete Guide

READ NEXT
Benj Edwards Benj Edwards
Benj Edwards is a Staff Writer for How-To Geek. For over 14 years, he has written about technology and tech history for sites such as The Atlantic, Fast Company, PCMag, PCWorld, Macworld, Ars Technica, and Wired. In 2005, he created Vintage Computing and Gaming, a blog devoted to tech history. He also created The Culture of Tech podcast and regularly contributes to the Retronauts retrogaming podcast.
Read Full Bio »
The above article may contain affiliate links, which help support How-To Geek.