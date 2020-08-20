Nearby Share is Android’s version of Apple’s AirDrop. It’s a universal method for sharing links, photos, and files between devices. Here’s how to control who can see and send things to your device.

Nearby Share is compatible with all Android 6.0+ devices, starting with Google Pixel and Samsung devices. Be sure to read our guide on setting up and using Nearby Share before diving into the device visibility controls, though.

To get started, swipe down from the top of the screen and tap the Gear icon to open the “Settings” menu on your Android phone. Alternatively, you can open the app drawer from the Home screen and open “Settings.”

Here, tap “Google.”

Scroll down and tap “Device connections.”

Select “Nearby Share” from the list.

To decide who can see your Android device, tap “Device Visibility.”

These options only adjust who can see your device, not the devices you can see. There are three visibility options:

“All Contacts”: All of your contacts with Nearby Share will be able to see your device.

All of your contacts with Nearby Share will be able to see your device. “Some Contacts”: You choose which contacts will be able to see your device.

You choose which contacts will be able to see your device. “Hidden”: No one can see your device.

If you select “All Contacts” or “Hidden,” no further setup is required—you’ll simply be visible to everyone or no one.

If you select “Some Contacts,” you decide who will be able to see your device. The “Recommendations” section will list people you contact frequently. Below that, you’ll see your full list of contacts; scroll through and toggle-On the switch next to anyone you want to see your device.

When you’ve finished selecting contacts, tap the Back arrow at the top left to finish.

That’s it! You can adjust these settings any time by tapping your profile picture in “Nearby Share.”