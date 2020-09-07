If you have “Do Not Disturb” enabled on your iPhone and someone sends you a text message, they may receive an “Auto-Reply” message as a response. Here’s how to configure that message and decide who gets to see it.

First, open “Settings” by tapping the grey-colored gear icon. It’s usually on the first page of your Home screen.

In “Settings,” tap “Do Not Disturb.”

In “Do Not Disturb” settings, scroll down until you see the Auto-Reply options. Tap “Auto-Reply.”

On the next screen, tap the text input area, and type any message you’d like. Depending on your settings (which we explain below), this message will be automatically texted to people who send you a message while “Do Not Disturb” is enabled.

When you’re done entering the message, tap “Back.”

If you’d like to change who will receive the Auto-Reply message, tap “Auto-Reply To” in the “Do Not Disturb” options.

You’ll see a list of options, including “No One” (this turns off Auto-Reply), “Recents” (people who have recently texted), “Favorites” (people on your Favorites Contact list), or “All Contacts” (everyone in your Contacts list). Tap the option you’d like to select it.

When you’re done, tap “Back,” then exit Settings. Enjoy your peace and quiet!