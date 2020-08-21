If you’re driving while using Apple CarPlay and you keep getting distracted by incoming messages and notifications, it’s easy to turn on “Do Not Disturb While Driving” from the CarPlay interface. Here’s how.

How “Does Do Not Disturb While Driving” Work?

Apple’s “Do Not Disturb While Driving” mode (first introduced in iOS 11) is special safety mode that limits incoming messages and notifications while you are driving so that you don’t get distracted, potentially saving you from a deadly accident.

If “Do Not Disturb While Driving” is enabled while using CarPlay, text messages and notifications coming to your iPhone will be silenced, and the sender may receive an Auto-Reply message depending on your settings, which can be configured in Do Not Disturb > Auto-Reply in the iPhone Settings app.

With “Do Not Disturb While Driving” enabled under CarPlay, phone calls still come through as they normally would using your car’s hands-free audio system.

How to Turn on “Do Not Disturb While Driving” in Apple CarPlay

First, activate CarPlay on your car’s display. On your car’s touch screen, swipe through your app icons until you find “Settings,” then tap it.

In Settings, locate “Do Not Disturb While Driving” and tap it.

On the next screen, tap the switch labeled “Activate with CarPlay” until it is switched on.

After that, you’ll be in “Do Not Disturb While Driving” automatically whenever your iPhone is connected to your car through CarPlay. Safe travels!