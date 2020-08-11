Although social media is typically used to build communities, you occasionally might want to share something on Twitter without receiving replies. Thankfully, you can choose who can reply to your tweets using the Twitter iPhone, iPad, and Android apps, as well as Twitter’s desktop website.

Choose Who Can Reply to Tweets on iPhone, iPad, and Android

By default, Twitter allows everyone to reply to your tweets (if your account is public) or just your followers (if your account is private). The option to limit who can reply is set on a per-tweet basis while you’re composing a message.

To get started, open the Twitter app on your iPhone, iPad, or Android.

Next, tap the Compose Tweet button found in the bottom-right corner of the app.

You can either type out a tweet now or wait until later. Either way, select the “Everyone Can Reply” link to adjust who can reply to this tweet.

Choose the “People You Follow” or “Only People You Mention” option. The first will limit replies to everyone your Twitter account follows, and the second will keep responses limited to anyone you “@” mention in your tweet.

If you don’t mention anyone in your tweet and you select the “Only People You Mention” option, no one will be able to respond to your message (other than yourself).

Compose a message you want to share on Twitter if you haven’t yet, and then tap the “Tweet” button.

And that’s it—your tweet has been shared, and replies will be limited to whoever you choose. You can select any tweet and see who is allowed to respond.

Unfortunately, Twitter doesn’t allow you to change who can respond to a tweet after the fact. Once you hit the “Tweet” button, your choice will set in stone.

Choose Who Can Reply to Tweets on the Web

The process for limiting responses to your tweets using Twitter’s website is almost identical to tweeting from a mobile app.

Begin by visiting Twitter’s desktop website on your computer using the browser of your choice. From the home page, click into the compose box found at the top of the windows.

You can also select the blue “Tweet” button found in the left-hand pane if you don’t see the compose box.

Next, write out a message you would like to tweet and then click the “Everyone Can Reply” link.

Choose the “People You Follow” or the “Only People You Mention” option, depending on what best fits your needs.

All you have to do now is click the “Tweet” button. Your tweet will now be shared with all of your followers.

As mentioned before, you won’t be able to change who can reply to your tweet after the fact. You will have to delete the message and share it again to make any changes.