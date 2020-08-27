youtube music upload

YouTube Music is Google’s replacement for Google Play Music. The service is mainly for streaming music from YouTube’s library, but you can also upload your own tunes to the cloud. Here’s how to upload and manage your music library.

RELATED: How to Switch From Google Play Music to YouTube Music

If you were a Google Play Music user, transferring your account to YouTube Music will carry over your uploaded music. New YouTube Music users can easily upload music to YouTube Music in a few steps. Your uploaded music is available to stream from the YouTube Music app on any device.

How to Upload Music to YouTube Music

Uploading music to your YouTube Music account can only be done through a web browser on a computer, not your phone. To get started, navigate to music.youtube.com in a web browser, such as Chrome.

youtube music browser

Next, click your profile photo in the top-right corner.

youtube music menu

Select “Upload Music” from the menu.

youtube music upload music

A file browser window will open. Navigate to the folder that contains the music you want to upload. In this case, we’re using the “Music” folder.

youtube music files upload

Select all of the music files you wish to upload. You can select multiple files by holding the Ctrl key on Windows or the Cmd key on Mac while selecting.

youtube music files upload

Once you’ve selected all of your music files, click the “Open” button.

youtube music upload

YouTube Music will now ask you to review its “Use Policy.” Click “Accept” if you agree to the legal document.

youtube music use policy

The music file(s) upload progress will be shown in the bottom-left corner of the page.

youtube music uploading

Once the uploading is complete, the music files will be processed. You can click the “Go To Library” button to see all of your uploaded music.

youtube music processing

How to View and Manage Uploaded Music

You can view all of your uploaded music in one place by visiting your library in the YouTube Music app. This can be done from your computer, iPhone, iPad, or Android device.

View and Manage Uploaded Music on Your Computer

On your computer, navigate to music.youtube.com in a web browser, such as Chrome.

youtube music browser

Click the third icon from the left at the top of the screen to go to your Library.

youtube music library

Your music is divided into two sections: YouTube Music and Uploads. Select the drop-down menu and click “Uploads” if it’s not already displayed.

youtube music library uploads

To manage a song, hover your mouse over it and click the three-dot menu icon.

youtube music song menu

From the menu, you can choose to “Play Next,” “Add to Queue,” “Add to Playlist,” or “Delete Song.”

youtube music song menu

View and Manage Uploaded Music on Your iPhone, iPad, or Android

On your iPhone, iPad, or Android device, open the YouTube Music app, and tap the “Library” tab in the bottom bar.

youtube music app library

If this is your first time using the app, you might be asked to allow YouTube Music to play audio files from your device. Tap “Not Now” to ignore.

youtube music files from device

From here, we can select “Albums,” “Songs,” or “Artists.” Let’s tap “Songs.”

youtube music library

Your library is divided into two sections: YT Music and Uploads. Tap the “Uploads” tab at the top of the screen.

youtube music library uploads

Tap the three-dot menu icon to the right of a song to bring up the menu.

youtube music song menu

From here you can choose to “Play Next,” “Add to Queue,” “Download,” Add to Playlist,” or “Delete Song.”

youtube music song menu

READ NEXT
Joe Fedewa Joe Fedewa
Joe Fedewa is a Staff Writer at How-To Geek. He has close to a decade of experience covering consumer technology and previously worked as a News Editor at XDA Developers. Joe loves all things technology and is also an avid DIYer at heart. He has written thousands of articles, hundreds of tutorials, and dozens of reviews.
Read Full Bio »
The above article may contain affiliate links, which help support How-To Geek.