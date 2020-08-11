Smartphones are incredibly personal devices, and they can contain sensitive information. If you’re worried about prying eyes finding something they shouldn’t, you can hide and lock files behind a four-digital pin with Safe Folder in the Files by Google Android app.

Safe Folder is a special folder in the Files by Google app that puts files behind a PIN code. Files that are moved to the Safe Folder are not accessible anywhere else on the phone. Whether it’s sensitive photos or documents with personal information, Safe Folder can keep things, well, safe.

Just keep in mind that, unlike what some have reported, your files aren’t encrypted beyond the safeguards built into Android and the Files by Google app.

How to Set Up the Safe Folder

First, download the Files by Google app from the Google Play Store. From there, open the app on your Android smartphone. First-time users will need to tap “Continue” to agree to the Terms of Service.

To give Files the ability to see content on your phone, tap “Allow” to grant it permission to access photos, media, and files.

Now that you’re in the app, ensure that you’re in the “Browse” tab, scroll down to the “Collections” section, and then tap “Safe Folder.”

Now you will be asked to set a four-digit PIN. Type the PIN, and tap “Next.”

Enter your 4-digit PIN again to confirm and then select the “Next” button to proceed.

The app will politely remind you that Safe Folder can’t be opened without the PIN, so don’t forget it. Tap “Got It.”

You will now be greeted by an empty Safe Folder. Tap the “Back” arrow to return to the “Browse” screen.

How to Add Files to the Safe Folder

We will now add content to the Safe Folder. Select any folder of the available to browse files. For this example, we’ll be using the “Download” folder.

Press and hold to select any file you would like to add to the Safe Folder. You can select multiple files if you’d like.

Tap the three-dot “Menu” icon in the top-right corner.

Select “Move to Safe Folder” from the drop-down menu.

You will be prompted to enter the four-digit PIN you created earlier. Enter the PIN, and tap the blue “Next” button.

That’s it! The file(s) has now been removed from the public folders and can only be accessed in the Safe Folder. The file(s) will not be available to third-party apps either.

How to Remove Files from the Safe Folder

Removing files from the Safe Folder works in the opposite way as adding. Open the Files by Google app on your Android smartphone, and tap the “Safe Folder” option on the “Browse” tab.

Enter your four-digit PIN and tap “Next.”

Press and hold to select the file you wish to remove from the Safe Folder.

Tap the three-dot “Menu” icon in the top-right corner.

Select the “Move Out of Safe Folder” option from the drop-down menu.

How to Change Your PIN

Resetting your Safe Folder PIN is easy as long as you remember your original passcode. To do so, open the Files by Google app on your Android smartphone. From there, tap the “Hamburger” menu icon in the top-left corner.

Select “Settings” from the menu.

Go to Safe Folder > Change PIN.

Enter your current four-digit PIN and then tap the “Next” button.

Now, type in your new PIN and tap “Next.”

You will be asked to confirm the PIN one more time. Enter it and tap “Next” to proceed.

That’s it! Tap “Got it” to complete the change.