Apple Siri iPhone and iPad Icon Hero

It’s easy to accidentally trigger Apple’s voice assistant Siri on your iPhone by pressing and holding either the side button (on newer models), or the Home button (on older ones). Luckily, there’s an easy way to disable it. Here’s how.

First, launch “Settings” by tapping the “Gear” icon.

Open Settings on iPhone

In “Settings,” tap “Accessibility.”

Tap Accessibility in Settings on iPhone or iPad

In “Accessibility,” swipe down until you locate the “Physical and Motor” section. The next step will be different depending on which model of iPhone you have.

  • On iPhone X or later (without a Home button): Tap “Side Button.”
  • On iPhones with a Home button: Tap “Home Button.”

In iPhone Accessibility settings, tap "Side Button."

In the “Side Button” or “Home Button” accessibility settings, locate the section labeled “Press and Hold To Speak.” Tap the “Off” option.

In iPhone Settings, under the "Press and hold to speak" options, tap the "Off" option.

After that, exit Settings. The next time you press and hold your side or Home button, Siri will not be triggered.

You will still be able to trigger Siri with your voice using the “Hey Siri” feature if you choose to enable it.

RELATED: How to Make Siri Respond to Your Voice (Without Pressing Anything)

READ NEXT
Benj Edwards Benj Edwards
Benj Edwards is a Staff Writer for How-To Geek. For over 14 years, he has written about technology and tech history for sites such as The Atlantic, Fast Company, PCMag, PCWorld, Macworld, Ars Technica, and Wired. In 2005, he created Vintage Computing and Gaming, a blog devoted to tech history. He also created The Culture of Tech podcast and regularly contributes to the Retronauts retrogaming podcast.
Read Full Bio »
The above article may contain affiliate links, which help support How-To Geek.