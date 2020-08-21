It’s easy to accidentally trigger Apple’s voice assistant Siri on your iPhone by pressing and holding either the side button (on newer models), or the Home button (on older ones). Luckily, there’s an easy way to disable it. Here’s how.

First, launch “Settings” by tapping the “Gear” icon.

In “Settings,” tap “Accessibility.”

In “Accessibility,” swipe down until you locate the “Physical and Motor” section. The next step will be different depending on which model of iPhone you have.

On iPhone X or later (without a Home button): Tap “Side Button.”

Tap “Side Button.” On iPhones with a Home button: Tap “Home Button.”

In the “Side Button” or “Home Button” accessibility settings, locate the section labeled “Press and Hold To Speak.” Tap the “Off” option.

After that, exit Settings. The next time you press and hold your side or Home button, Siri will not be triggered.

You will still be able to trigger Siri with your voice using the “Hey Siri” feature if you choose to enable it.

RELATED: How to Make Siri Respond to Your Voice (Without Pressing Anything)