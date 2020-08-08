Do you get a lot of “Scam Likely” calls on your phone? T-Mobile flags these scam calls so you can ignore them, but wouldn’t it be great if you could block them in the first place? Now, you can.

T-Mobile customers can easily enable scam call blocking through T-Mobile’s Scam Shield app for iPhone and Android. The app has various other features, too—you can enable caller ID, view blocked calls, and automatically send certain types of calls (like telemarketing, political, survey, and charity calls) to voicemail. This app also works with Metro by T-Mobile accounts.

To block all Scam Likely calls, download the app and sign in with your T-Mobile account details. Tap the “Turn On” button on the Scam Block pane.

This enables Scam Block for your T-Mobile account—calls will be blocked by T-Mobile at the network level before they’re even sent to your phone.

Bear in mind that some legitimate calls you might want to get are occasionally marked as “Scam Likely.” Enabling Scam Block may result in legitimate calls getting caught in the crossfire—especially calls from businesses.

You can always open the Scam Shield app and tap “Activity” to see any blocked calls. You can also tap “Manage” and add favorite numbers to ensure they won’t be blocked by scam block—any numbers you’ve added to your favorites will never be blocked.

There are other ways to turn on the T-Mobile scam call blocker. According to T-Mobile, you can dial #662# from your T-Mobile phone or sign in to your account on the My T-Mobile website and turn on Scam Block from there.

RELATED: Who Is "Scam Likely," and Why Are They Calling Your Phone?