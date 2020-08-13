24-hour clock on Android
Android, by default, shows the time in a 12-hour format. Although having the time split in two is commonplace in the U.S., it isn’t in other parts of the world. Here’s how to enable the 24-hour clock (or “military time”) on Android.

Before we begin, it should be noted that almost every manufacturer slightly tweets Android’s user interface. As such, even though these instructions and screenshots were captured using a Google Pixel 4, some menus and settings options might differ depending on what device you own.

When you’re ready to change the clock’s format to 24-hour, start by opening the Settings menu on your Android smartphone or tablet. The quickest way to do this is by swiping down once or twice from the top of the screen and then tapping the Gear icon.

Tap the Gear icon from the quick setting menu

Alternatively, you can swipe up from your device’s home screen and select the “Settings” app from the app drawer.

Tap the "Settings" app found in the app drawer

Scroll down to the bottom of the list and tap the “System” button.

Scroll down and select the "System" option

Next, choose the “Date & Time” option.

Tap the "Date & Time" option

Locate the “Time Format” section and toggle off “Use Locale Default.” Once disabled, you can turn on the “Use 24-Hour Format” setting by tapping on the corresponding toggle.

Toggle off "Use Locale Default" and enable "Use 24-Hour Format"

As mentioned above, almost every Android manufacturer slightly tweaks the user interface. For example, LG allows you to toggle on the “Use 24-Hour Format” without first disabling another setting.

Some phones have a slightly different setting where you just need to enable the 24-hour format

