Samsung Galaxy smartwatches are a great option for people with Android phones, but they don’t have Google Assistant, which can be a deal-breaker. Here’s how to get Google Assistant up and running on your Samsung wearable.

Bixby is the personal assistant that ships on Samsung smartwatches. While it’s a capable companion, you might prefer the Google Assistant. Thanks to an app called “GAssist,” it’s possible to use the Assistant on most Samsung watches. The process is a bit lengthy but you’ll only have to do it once.

GAssist is compatible with Samsung Galaxy watches running Tizen 4.0+. You can check the version your device is running by going to Settings > About Watch > Software > Tizen Version on your watch.

Install the GAssist Watch and Phone Apps

Open the Galaxy Wearable app on your Android smartphone, navigate to the Galaxy Store, and then search for “GAssist.”

Select “GAssist.Net” by developer Kamil Kierski, and then tap “Install.”

Tap “Accept and Download” in the popup.

Navigate to the Google Play Store on your Android smartphone. Search for “GAssist,” and then select “GAssist.Net Companion” by cybernetic87.

Download the app by tapping “Install.”

Once both apps are installed, you’ll need to get a “key” for Google Assistant from the Google Cloud Platform.

Get a “Key” for Google Assistant

On your computer, open a browser and go to the Google Cloud Platform. Accept the terms of service if prompted, and then click “Select a Project” at the top.

Click “New Project” in the pop-up window.

Give the project a name, and then click “Create.”

Click the hamburger menu at the top left to open the sidebar, and then select “APIs and Services.”

Click the project you just created.

Click “Enable APIs and Services” at the top.

In the search bar, type “Google Assistant.”

Results will appear as you type. Click the “Google Assistant API” option.

Click “Enable.”

On the next page, click “Create Credentials.”

In the “Which API Are You Using?” drop-down menu, select “Google Assistant API.”

Click the “Where Will You Be Calling the API From?” drop-down menu, and then select “Android.”

Select “User Data” under “What Data Will You Be Accessing?” Then, click “What Credentials Do I Need?”

Click “Set Up Consent Screen” in the popup. This might open a new tab in your browser.

If the next screen asks you to choose a “User Type,” select the one that matches your use case, and then click “Create.”

Type a name in the “Application Name” text box, and then click “Save” at the bottom of the page.

If you’re not automatically redirected, select the “Credentials” tab in the sidebar, and then click “Create Credentials” at the top.

Select “OAuth Client ID” from the list.

In the “Application Type” drop-down menu, click “Other” or “TVs and Limited Input Devices.” Type a name or use the default, and then click “Create.”

Return to the “Credentials” tab and click the Download icon next to the “OAuth Client ID” you just created.

Now, you need to move the downloaded JSON file to your Android smartphone. Plug your phone into your computer to access its internal storage.

Open the file manager (or Finder on Mac) and select your smartphone. Copy the downloaded JSON file to the “Download” folder on your smartphone and rename it “secrets.json.”

Finish the Setup on Your Phone

Next, open the GAssist app on your smartphone and tap “Browse.”

Navigate to the “Download” folder and select “secrets.json.”

You should see “File Loaded Successfully;” tap “Next.”

Select “Authenticate” to grant GAssist access to your Google account.

Select the account you use with Google Assistant.

Tap “Allow” to grant GAssist permission to use Google Assistant on your account.

Confirm on the next screen by tapping “Allow” again.

Copy the authentication code using the on-screen button, and then go back to the GAssist app.

Paste the code in the text box, and then tap “OK.”

You should now see three green checkmarks. Tap “Done” to proceed.

Use Google Assistant on Your Samsung Watch

Open the GAssist app on your Samsung Galaxy smartwatch and allow GAssist to access the microphone and storage.

Tap “Listen” to speak to Google Assistant and it will respond to your command. If your wearable has a speaker, you’ll hear the response out loud. Tap “Stop” to end the response.

To make Google Assistant easy to launch, we recommend you set it as the double-press Home key shortcut.

To do so, go to Settings > Double Press Home Key > GAssistNet on your Samsung Galaxy watch.

Now, you can quickly launch Google Assistant from anywhere by double-pressing the Home key.