Adding a caption to an image is an effective method for providing additional context of the image or giving proper credits to the image owner. Here is how to insert image captions in Microsoft PowerPoint.

Open PowerPoint and insert the image you would like to add a caption to. To insert an image, navigate to the “Insert” tab and select “Pictures,” found in the “Images” group.

Pictures option in Insert group

In the drop-down menu that appears, select where you would like to insert the image from. You can choose to insert an image from:

  • Your local device
  • Stock images
  • Online Images

options for inserting an image

Once you’ve added the image, it’s time to insert the caption. In Word, Microsoft actually provides a feature for embedding an image caption. Unfortunately, this feature doesn’t exist for PowerPoint, so we have to manually insert the caption ourselves by adding a text box under the image.

Back in the “Insert” tab, select the top half of “Text Box” in the “Text” group, which allows you to draw a horizontal text box anywhere on the slide.

Text box option in powerpoint

To draw the text box, click and drag your cursor.

Drawing a text box gif

With the text box ready, input the caption.

caption for image text

Once you’ve entered the text, resize it as necessary.

Image with resized caption text

Finally, you’ll want to group the image and text together. This is necessary if you plan to move the image around the slide.

To group the image and text together, hold “Ctrl” (“Cmd” on Mac) and select both the image and text box.

select image and text box

With both items selected, click the “Group” button in the “Arrange group of the “Picture Format” tab.

Group option

In the drop-down menu that appears, select “Group.”

group option in group drop-down menu

When selected in the future, the text box and image will appear as a single item.

Grouped image and caption

