Adding a caption to an image is an effective method for providing additional context of the image or giving proper credits to the image owner. Here is how to insert image captions in Microsoft PowerPoint.

Open PowerPoint and insert the image you would like to add a caption to. To insert an image, navigate to the “Insert” tab and select “Pictures,” found in the “Images” group.

In the drop-down menu that appears, select where you would like to insert the image from. You can choose to insert an image from:

Your local device

Stock images

Online Images

Once you’ve added the image, it’s time to insert the caption. In Word, Microsoft actually provides a feature for embedding an image caption. Unfortunately, this feature doesn’t exist for PowerPoint, so we have to manually insert the caption ourselves by adding a text box under the image.

Back in the “Insert” tab, select the top half of “Text Box” in the “Text” group, which allows you to draw a horizontal text box anywhere on the slide.

To draw the text box, click and drag your cursor.

With the text box ready, input the caption.

Once you’ve entered the text, resize it as necessary.

Finally, you’ll want to group the image and text together. This is necessary if you plan to move the image around the slide.

To group the image and text together, hold “Ctrl” (“Cmd” on Mac) and select both the image and text box.

With both items selected, click the “Group” button in the “Arrange group of the “Picture Format” tab.

In the drop-down menu that appears, select “Group.”

When selected in the future, the text box and image will appear as a single item.