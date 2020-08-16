CBS is home to some of the most popular series on television, and the easiest way to stream them at home is with an All Access subscription. If you’re no longer interested in paying $6 or more a month, here’s how to cancel your CBS All Access membership.

Where you cancel your All Access subscription comes down to where you first signed up. If you pay CBS directly, you’ll have to cancel your membership from the company’s website. Subscriptions made through the Apple App Store or Google Play Store have to be canceled using your iPhone, iPad, or Android device, respectively.

Cancel Your Subscription on the CBS Website

Start by opening the CBS website in your browser of choice. From there, log in to your account and then click on your account name in the top-right corner of the page.

Select the “Account” option from the drop-down menu.

Locate the “Subscription & Billing” section and then click on the “Cancel Subscription” link.

You will now have to check the on-screen box agreeing to the terms of cancellation. After, click the “Yes, Cancel” button.

Provide CBS with a reason as to why you’re leaving All Access and then select the blue “Complete Cancellation” button.

Your CBS All Access subscription is now canceled. You can continue streaming your favorite TV shows and movies until the end of your billing cycle.

You can also head back to your account’s settings and resume your subscription if you ever miss it.

Cancel Your Subscription on iPhone or iPad

CBS All Access subscriptions started on your iPhone or iPad have to be canceled through the Apple App Store. So, to get started, open the “App Store.” Use Apple’s built-in Spotlight Search feature if you cannot find it on your home screen.

Next, tap on your avatar in the top-right corner of the application.

From there, select the “Subscriptions” option.

Scroll through your list of current and expiring subscriptions and tap on “CBS.”

Under the various subscription options, select the “Cancel Free Trial” button.

Thankfully, canceling through your iPhone’s or iPad’s App Store doesn’t require you to jump through any hoops. All you need to do is tap the “Confirm” button to cancel your All Access subscription.

As with ending your membership online, you’ll retain access to CBS’ streaming content through the end of your billing cycle.

Cancel Your Subscription on Android

CBS customers that signed up for All Access on their Android devices have to cancel their subscription through the Google Play Store.

The easiest way to do this is by launching the “Play Store” app on their Android smartphone or tablet.

From the home page, tap on the hamburger menu icon in the top-left corner of the app.

Next, select the “Subscriptions” option found halfway down the list.

Scroll through any of your current subscriptions and then tap on “CBS.”

Locate and select the “Cancel Subscription” link found at the bottom of the page.

You will be asked to provide a reason as to what’s making you cancel. If you don’t want to provide a reason, choose the “Decline To Answer” option and then select the green “Continue” button.

Finally, to confirm that you want to end your CBS All Access subscription, tap the “Cancel Subscription” button.

You will no longer be charged monthly for a CBS All Access subscription. You can continue watching your favorite TV shows and movies through the end of your billing period.