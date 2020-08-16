CBS All Access logo

CBS is home to some of the most popular series on television, and the easiest way to stream them at home is with an All Access subscription. If you’re no longer interested in paying $6 or more a month, here’s how to cancel your CBS All Access membership.

Where you cancel your All Access subscription comes down to where you first signed up. If you pay CBS directly, you’ll have to cancel your membership from the company’s website. Subscriptions made through the Apple App Store or Google Play Store have to be canceled using your iPhone, iPad, or Android device, respectively.

Cancel Your Subscription on the CBS Website

Start by opening the CBS website in your browser of choice. From there, log in to your account and then click on your account name in the top-right corner of the page.

Sign in to your CBS account and then clcik your account name in the top-right corner

Select the “Account” option from the drop-down menu.

Select the "Account" option from the drop-down menu

Locate the “Subscription & Billing” section and then click on the “Cancel Subscription” link.

Click the "Cancel Subscription" link in the "Subscription & Billing" section

You will now have to check the on-screen box agreeing to the terms of cancellation. After, click the “Yes, Cancel” button.

Check the box agreeing that you agree to cancelation terms and then select the "Yes, Cancel" button

Provide CBS with a reason as to why you’re leaving All Access and then select the blue “Complete Cancellation” button.

Choose a reason for canceling and then select the "Complete Cancellation" button

Your CBS All Access subscription is now canceled. You can continue streaming your favorite TV shows and movies until the end of your billing cycle.

You can also head back to your account’s settings and resume your subscription if you ever miss it.

Your subscription is canceled. Click the "Resume Subscription" button to reverse your decision

Cancel Your Subscription on iPhone or iPad

CBS All Access subscriptions started on your iPhone or iPad have to be canceled through the Apple App Store. So, to get started, open the “App Store.” Use Apple’s built-in Spotlight Search feature if you cannot find it on your home screen.

Open the App Store

Next, tap on your avatar in the top-right corner of the application.

Tap on your avatar in the top-right corner of the app

From there, select the “Subscriptions” option.

Select the "Subscriptions" button

Scroll through your list of current and expiring subscriptions and tap on “CBS.”

Select your CBS subscription

Under the various subscription options, select the “Cancel Free Trial” button.

Tap the "Cancel" subscription button

Thankfully, canceling through your iPhone’s or iPad’s App Store doesn’t require you to jump through any hoops. All you need to do is tap the “Confirm” button to cancel your All Access subscription.

Select the "Confirm" button

As with ending your membership online, you’ll retain access to CBS’ streaming content through the end of your billing cycle.

Cancel Your Subscription on Android

CBS customers that signed up for All Access on their Android devices have to cancel their subscription through the Google Play Store.

The easiest way to do this is by launching the “Play Store” app on their Android smartphone or tablet.

Open the Google Play Store app

From the home page, tap on the hamburger menu icon in the top-left corner of the app.

Tap the hamburger menu icon in the top-left corner

Next, select the “Subscriptions” option found halfway down the list.

Select the "Subscription" option

Scroll through any of your current subscriptions and then tap on “CBS.”

Tap the CBS subscription from the list

Locate and select the “Cancel Subscription” link found at the bottom of the page.

Select the "Cancel Subscription" link

You will be asked to provide a reason as to what’s making you cancel. If you don’t want to provide a reason, choose the “Decline To Answer” option and then select the green “Continue” button.

Provide a reason to cancel and then tap the "Continue" button

Finally, to confirm that you want to end your CBS All Access subscription, tap the “Cancel Subscription” button.

Select the "Cancel Subscription" button to confirm

You will no longer be charged monthly for a CBS All Access subscription. You can continue watching your favorite TV shows and movies through the end of your billing period.

