Renaming an iMessage group chat isn’t enough. If you want to make a group chat stand out, it should have a distinctive photo. Here’s how to change the group photo in Messages on iPhone and iPad.

iPhone and iPad users who are running iOS 14, iPadOS 14, and higher have access to more features for customing group chats and conversations. Instead of seeing small icons for group members, you can have a custom group photo, surrounded by individual display pictures.

To change a group photo, first, open the “Messages” app, then navigate to the iMessage group chat. Here, tap the avatar icons found at the top of the conversation.

Tap People in Group Message

From the expanded menu, choose the “Info” option.

Tap Info Button

You’ll now see the names of the participants in the group chat. Tap the “Change Name and Photo” option under the names.

Tap Change Name and Photo

If you haven’t already, tap the text box to enter a group name.

Now, you have a couple of options when it comes to creating a group photo. You can take a new picture using the camera, you can import a photo from the Camera Roll, you can use an emoji, or you can use a Memoji.

To add a photo, select the “Photos” button.

Tap Photos button

From the pop-up window, search or browse for an image you want to add. Tap a photo to select it.

Choose a photo

From the next screen, move and scale the photo so it fits in the circular format. Tap the “Choose” button when you’re ready to proceed.

Tap Choose after moving and scaling

You can now preview the photo. Add a filter to the photo using the options found at the bottom of the screen.

Choose filters for photo

When you’re done, tap the “Done” button found in the top-right corner of the screen.

Tap Done after previewing the photo

You’ll now see the updated image at the top of the screen.

If you want to add an emoji, tap the Emoji button.

Tap Emoji button

Choose an emoji. You can search for emojis from the Search Emoji box if you can’t find a specific character.

Choose Emoji

After selecting an emoji, go to the “Style” tab to change the background color.

Choose background for Emoji

Once you’re done, tap the “Done” button.

Tap Done after Editing Emoji

You’ll now see the Emoji as the new group photo.

Once you’re done customizing the group name and the photo, tap the “Done” button to save the changes and to go back to the conversation. Alternatively, you can tap the “X” button to remove the group photo.

Tap Done to save the group photo

