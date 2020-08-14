User using iOS 14 App Library to see how it works
Khamosh Pathak

When you hide a page from your iPhone’s home screen, your handset automatically starts sending all new app downloads to the App Library. But what if you want to do this without editing the home screen layout?

App Library is Apple’s own take on Android’s app drawer. It’s a single screen that lists all of the apps installed on your iPhone. The apps are intelligently organized in different folders, and it’s easy to search through them as well. You’ll find App Library on the right-most page of the iPhone home screen.

RELATED: How the New App Library Works on iPhone

By default, a newly downloaded app shows up on the last page on your home screen. If you’re fond of the App Library, you might want to send newly installed apps directly to the App Library (helping you reduce the home screen clutter).

Open the “Settings” app, and go to the “Home Screen” section.

Tap Home Screen from Settings

Here, under the “New App Downloads” heading, select the “App Library Only” option.

Tap App Library Only

If you want to see notification badges for apps in the App Library, tap the toggle next to the “Show In App Library” option.

Enable Show in App Library

And that’s it. When you download new apps, they will show up in the “Recently Added” folder in the App Library instead of on your home screen.

iOS 14's App Library

As we mentioned above, you can also enable this feature by hiding one of your iPhone’s home screens. To do this, tap the pages buttons when in jiggle mode and then select a checkmark to hide the corresponding page. Here’s our detailed guide on hiding iPhone home screen pages.

RELATED: How to Remove Apps and Pages from Your iPhone's Home Screen

READ NEXT
Khamosh Pathak Khamosh Pathak
Khamosh Pathak is a freelance technology writer who specializes in tutorials. His work has also been published on iPhoneHacks, Zapier's blog, MakeUseOf, and Guiding Tech. Khamosh has seven years of experience writing how-tos, features and technology guides on the internet.
Read Full Bio »
The above article may contain affiliate links, which help support How-To Geek.