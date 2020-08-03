Looking for a highly-secure, highly-compatible office suite alternative to Microsoft Office 365 and Google’s G Suite? ONLYOFFICE is beautifully-designed, works both in the cloud and on-premises, and should be at the top of the list of office suites to try for your business.

Of course, if you’re an IT manager of a business, you’re probably already worried about the headache of making the switch to a new suite—but with ONLYOFFICE, you don’t need to be. ONLYOFFICE is compatible with major document formats and offers incredible collaboration tools that will help your team members remain productive and collaborative.

ONLYOFFICE will work on all your team members’ devices too. There are Mac apps, Windows apps, Android apps, and iOS apps, so no matter how your team works best or where they do their work, they’ll remain on task. It even works on Linux, and there are web versions of the software to ensure that even on the go, your employees can get the job done.

These days, security is of top concern too, but you won’t have to worry about that. ONLYOFFICE works perfectly in your business’ private network, and it integrates seamlessly with a range of other platforms and services, including the likes of SharePoint, Nextcloud, HumHub, and so on.

One of the best things about ONLYOFFICE applications is the fact that they’re super easy to use and extremely intuitive. In other words, the first time your team members open up ONLYOFFICE services to use, they’ll easily be able to find their way around them and get straight to the point. The three biggest ONLYOFFICE apps include Documents, Spreadsheets, and Presentations, plus there are apps for things like email, and there are even a project management service and customer relationship management platform. Safe to say, everything you’ll need is included with ONLYOFFICE’s suite of services.

Then, there’s the price—and that’s good news too. For starters, there are free versions of ONLYOFFICE, including free, open-source desktop editors, and even a free, open-source self-hosted version of the software. For more advanced features, you can pay—and you won’t need to spend much. You can get the software for as little as $2 per user per month, or up to $5 per month if you pay monthly. That’s a small price to pay for software this powerful.

Interested in trying ONLYOFFICE out for yourself? Head to the ONLYOFFICE website and try out a free trial.