An avid iPhone and iPad user ends up with thousands of photos in their library. If you don’t want to organize images into albums, you can use the captions feature introduced in iOS 14 and iPadOS 14 to describe a photo or video on your iPhone and iPad.

Once you add a caption to a photo or a video, it is indexed by the Photos app, and you can search for the keywords later. While the Photos app has an automatic search engine for photos, it’s not very specific or reliable. Using captions, you can take control of the photos you know you might like to search through later.

The Photos app automatically groups the same captions, so you can use this feature as a makeshift tagging system. You can give the same one-word caption to multiple photos to quickly find them together.

Open the “Photos” app on your iPhone or iPad and navigate to the photo that you want to add a caption. Next, swipe up on the photo to expose additional options.

Swipe up on the image from Photos

This will show you photo information including where the image was taken. Right below the photo, tap the empty text area labeled “Add a Caption.”

Tap Add a Caption

Here, type out your caption. Tap the “Done” button found in the top-right corner.

Tap Done after writing the caption

You can repeat the process for all the photos and videos that you want to add a caption to. You can also come back here at any time to edit the caption.

Caption shown with image

The Photos app will now start indexing the caption. To find a photo or video based on a caption, go to the “Search tab” and then tap the “Search” bar at the top and type in a word or a phrase from one of your captions.

Tap Search Bar

Now scroll all of the way to the bottom of the page. You’ll find a “Captions” section here. Choose a caption to see the photos related to it.

Tap a Caption

If you have multiple photos or videos will the same caption, you’ll see a photo count on the right edge. Tap the caption to see all photos and/or videos.

Caption with a Single Image

When you’re sharing a photo or video using AirDrop or iCloud, the Photos app automatically shares the caption as well. You can disable this from the share sheet. Tap the “Share” button to get to the share sheet.

Tap on the Share button in the Photos app

Select the “Options” button from the top.

Tap Options from Share Sheet

Here, tap the toggle next to the “Captions” option to disable sharing photos with captions.

Tap toggle next to Captions

