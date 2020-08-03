iOS 13 and iPadOS 13 first introduced a new suggestions bar at the top of the iPhone’s and iPad’s share sheet. If you’re never sharing directly with contacts and other devices, it could get quite annoying. As long as you’re running iOS 14 or iPadOS 14 (and higher), here’s how to disable it.

With the customizable share sheet, your iPhone adds a row of Siri Suggestions right above the apps bar. This is what you see when you hit the Share button in apps like Safari or Photos. Here, you would see AirDrop devices, shortcuts for iMessage conversations, and shortcuts for other supported apps.

If you’re running iOS 14, iPadOS 14, and above, removing this feature is just a matter of flicking a switch. (There’s no need to use the workaround for removing contact threads.)

First, make sure you’re running the latest version of iOS on your iPhone or iPadOS on your iPad.

Next, open the “Settings” app, and navigate to the “Siri & Search” section.

Here, tap the toggle next to “Suggestions When Sharing” to disable the feature.

Now, when you go to the share sheet, you’ll find that the Siri Suggestions bar from the share sheet is gone.

Now that the share sheet is less cluttered, learn how to customize the share sheet on your iPhone and iPad.

