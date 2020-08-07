Do you have documents to sign? You don’t need to worry about printing, scanning, or even downloading a third-party app. You can sign PDFs right on your iPhone, iPad, and Mac.

How to Sign PDFs on iPhone and iPad

iOS and iPadOS come with a built-in Markup feature that is available across the operating system. You’ll find it when you open a PDF in the Mail app, when you’re previewing a document in the Files app, and when you’re editing an image in the Photos app. You can even access it when you’re editing a screenshot.

RELATED: How to Take and Annotate Screenshots on iPad Using Apple Pencil

The Markup icon shows up as a little pen-tip icon, usually in the top-right corner. One of the features in Markup is called Signature. This feature lets you draw and reuse signatures on your iPhone and iPad.

To get started, either open a PDF document in the Files app or the Mail app.

From there, tap the Markup icon from the top-right corner.

You’ll now see drawing and annotation tools in the bottom of the screen. Here, tap the “+” button, and choose the “Signature” option.

If this is the first time you’re using this feature, you’ll be asked to draw and create a signature. You can switch to landscape mode if you want more room. Here, simply draw the signature using your finger, or if you have an iPad, you can use the Apple Pencil as well.

Once you’re done, tap the “Done” button.

You’ll now find the signature in the document. Tap the signature box to select it. You can move it around the document and you can make it bigger or smaller as well.

Once you’re satisfied with the signature placement, tap the “Done” button from the top-left corner.

The signature will be added to the PDF and you can now send it along.

You can come back to the Signature menu and select your signature to add it to a PDF. (There’s no need to sign again.)

How to Sign PDFs on Mac

On your Mac, you can simply use the built-in Preview app to sign PDFs.

First, locate the PDF file that you wish to sign using the Finder (file explorer) and double-click to open the document in the Preview app. If it’s not the default app for PDFs, right-click the file, and choose the “Preview” option from the “Open With” menu.

Now, click the “Markup” button from the top toolbar.

This will reveal all of the editing options. Here, choose the “Signature” option. From the dropdown, you’ll be able to create and add signatures. You can create a signature using your Mac’s trackpad or your iPhone or iPad (that’s connected to the same network).

If you want to sign using the trackpad, click the “Click Here To Begin” button.

Now, with your cursor on the center of the trackpad, start to create your signature. When you’re done, press any key on your keyboard.

The signature will be instantly added to the Signature menu. You can now click the signature to insert it into the document.

You can click to select the signature, and you can move it around. You can make it bigger or smaller as well.

Signing using the Mac trackpad has one major flaw. You have to sign in one continuous line. You can mitigate this using your iPhone or iPad as a canvas. This is especially a good option for iPad users who have the Apple Pencil.

When you’re in the Signature menu, click the iPhone or iPad button from the top. Now your iPhone or iPad will show the familiar signature screen. Just draw your signature and tap the “Done” button.

The signature will now show up on your Mac. Tap “Done” to save it.

Once a signature is added, you can reuse it as many times as you want.

Did you know, you can edit photos and PDFs on the Mac without even opening them? And that includes adding signatures! Here’s how to use the Quick Look feature on your Mac.

RELATED: How to Edit Files and Images Using Quick Look on Mac