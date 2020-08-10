Google Chrome Logo

Not all extensions are made equal. Some extensions, like Grammarly, work quietly in the background and don’t need an icon in the Chrome toolbar. Here’s how to pin and unpin extensions for a cleaner Chrome toolbar.

How to Pin and Unpin Extensions in Chrome

The Extensions Toolbar menu feature was first introduced in Chrome 76. Before the update, all extensions showed up directly in Chrome’s toolbar. Now, you can choose which extensions to show in the Chrome toolbar, and which ones to hide away in the extensions menu.

Before we start, make sure that you’re running the latest version of Chrome.

RELATED: How to Update Google Chrome

Next, click the “Extensions” button next to your Profile avatar.

Click Extensions Menu

This dropdown will show you all of the extensions that are installed and enabled in Chrome. You’ll notice that they are divided into two categories: “Full Access” and “No Access Needed.”

Next to each extension, you’ll see a Pushpin icon. If the icon is blue, it means the extension is pinned to the Chrome toolbar. If it’s white, it means the extension is hidden.

Click the “Pushpin” icon to pin or unpin a Chrome extension in the toolbar.

Pin or Unpin Chrome Extensions

Once an extension is pinned, you can then click and drag the icons to rearrange the order.

Rearrange Extensions

Just because an extension is unpinned, it doesn’t mean it’s not active. You can click the “Extensions” button and select an extension to activate it. The extension icon will temporarily appear in the Chrome toolbar, and you’ll be able to interact with all the extension elements (from the drop-down menu).

How to Disable Extensions Toolbar Menu

While the new Extensions menu does provide more organization features, it makes things more complex. If you want all new extensions to just end up in the Chrome toolbar, you can disable the extensions toolbar feature altogether using Chrome flags.

Note: Enabling and disabling Chrome flags can cause Chrome to stop working properly. Additionally, Google might remove the option to disable the Extensions Toolbar Menu sometime in the future.

Enter the following command in Chrome’s Omnibox (the URL bar) and press “Enter”:

chrome://flags/#extensions-toolbar-menu

You can also enter “chrome://flags” into the URL bar and then search for “Extensions Toolbar” to get to here.

Now, click the drop-down arrow next to the “Extensions Toolbar Menu” listing.

Click Drop Down next to Extensions Menu in Chrome Flags

Here, choose the “Disabled” option.

Click Disabled next to Extensions Toolbar Menu Flag

Now, you’ll need to restart Chrome. From the bottom of the page, click the “Relaunch” button.

Click Relaunch from Chrome Flags

And just like that, the extensions toolbar is gone, and the old way is back. All of your extensions will now be visible next to the URL bar.

All Extensions in Chrome Toolbar

You can customize many aspects of the Chrome browser using flags. Here are the best Chrome flags to enable for better browsing.

RELATED: The Best Chrome Flags to Enable for Better Browsing

READ NEXT
Khamosh Pathak Khamosh Pathak
Khamosh Pathak is a freelance technology writer who specializes in tutorials. His work has also been published on iPhoneHacks, Zapier's blog, MakeUseOf, and Guiding Tech. Khamosh has seven years of experience writing how-tos, features and technology guides on the internet.
Read Full Bio »
The above article may contain affiliate links, which help support How-To Geek.