Apple’s AirDrop is a handy way to transfer files between Macs, iPhones, and iPads. By default, it usually sits in the Favorites sidebar in Finder on macOS, but it can easily be removed by dragging it away. Luckily, it’s easy to add it to Favorites again if you accidentally misplaced it.

First, click the desktop to bring Finder into focus. Click “Finder” in the menu bar, and then select “Preferences” from the menu.

Click "Finder" then "Preferences" in the macOS menu bar.

In “Finder Preferences,” click the “Sidebar” tab.

In Finder Preferences, click the "Sidebar" tab on Mac.

In the “Show These Items in the Sidebar” section, select the checkbox next to “AirDrop.”

In the "Sidebar" section of Finder Preferences, put a check in the box beside "AirDrop" on Mac.

Now, when you open a new “Finder” window, AirDrop should be restored to the “Favorites” section of the sidebar.

AirDrop should now be in the Favorites section of your Finder sidebar on Mac.

To move AirDrop and other entries up or down in the Favorites list, just drag and drop them where you want them.

